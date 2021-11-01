January hearing set in sentencing of former sheriff

FORT SMITH — The former Franklin County sheriff is set to be sentenced early next year for physically abusing two jail detainees.

Anthony Boen’s sentencing hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12 in the U.S. District Court in Fayetteville, according to an order signed by Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Oct. 21.

Boen, 51, faces up to 20 years in federal prison and additional fines after a jury convicted him of two federal counts of deprivation of rights under color of law Aug. 9. The charges s te m m e d from two use-of-force incidents in 2018 that injured two detainees while Boen was sheriff.

In one incident, Boen ordered detainee Brandon English of Ozark to the detectives’ office, where he pushed English onto the floor and grabbed his hair or beard on Nov. 21, 2018, according to the indictment. The other incident occurred Dec. 3, 2018, and involved Boen hitting detainee Zachery Greene of Ozark “multiple times in the head” while Greene was shackled to a bench in the county jail and not resisting.

Boen, who had been sheriff since 2011, was indicted on three counts Nov. 20, 2019. The jury acquitted him of the third charge.

Boen’s attorneys have asked the U.S. District Court to either acquit him on all three charges or order a new trial on convictions. One of Boen’s attorneys, Russell Wood of the Wood Law Firm in Russellville, filed a motion for judgment of acquittal or a new trial Aug. 23, court records state.

This motion argues the federal government did not present sufficient evidence during Boen’s trial to establish Boen committed any of the acts described in the two counts of his indictment beyond a reasonable doubt. This includes sufficient evidence to show that Boen acted willfully to deprive English and Greene of their rights by using excessive force and that he caused bodily injury to both men.

Michael Songer, an attorney representing the federal government, filed a response Sept. 28 asking the court to deny Boen’s motion. It argued the evidence presented at trial proved the assaults o n E n g l i s h and Greene beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The defendant’s sole argument in support of his motion for a new trial — that the jury lacked sufficient evidence to find him guilty — ignores both the significant evidence of guilt and the high standard for overturning a jury’s verdict after trial,” the response states.

Another attorney representing Boen, Paul Prater, filed a reply to the government’s response Oct. 21 requesting the court grant Boen’s earlier motion, citing the “conflicting testimony” and “physical impossibility” of some of the allegations against him.

Brooks ruled Aug. 9 Boen would be in custody prior to sentencing because he was convicted of felony violent offenses that injured his victims.

Cory Thomas, supervisor deputy for the U.S. Marshals Service in Fayetteville, said Friday that Boen is being held at the Okmulgee County jail in Okmulgee, Okla., although he could not comment on the reason.

