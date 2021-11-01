Japan's ruling bloc keeps majority

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's governing coalition kept a majority in a parliamentary election Sunday but was expected to lose some seats in a setback for his weeks-old government, according to preliminary results.

Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito together had won 274 seats as of late Sunday -- with some 40 seats still undecided -- in the 465-member lower house, the more powerful of Japan's two-chamber Diet, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The Liberal Democratic Party won a majority by itself at 247 seats, with Komeito gaining 27 seats, according to NHK.

Their combined strength exceeded a parliamentary majority of 233 and also "an absolute majority" of 261 seats -- a level that allows the ruling bloc to control all parliamentary committees and easily ram through legislation. But the coalition previously held 305 seats.

The ruling party's losses included seats held by influential members, such as Secretary-General Akira Amari, which may require shuffling of key posts.

"The lower house election is about choosing a leadership," Kishida said. "With the ruling coalition certainly keeping the majority, I believe we received a mandate from the voters."

Kishida said the projected loss of seats is in part due to opposition parties' strategy of fielding unified candidates in many single-seat electoral districts, but also because of voters' judgement of his predecessors over the past four years.

Kishida, 64, was elected prime minister on Oct. 4 after winning the leadership race in his ruling party.

He dissolved the lower house only 10 days after taking office. The party's conservative leaders saw him as a status-quo successor to Yoshihide Suga and his influential predecessor Shinzo Abe.

The campaign has largely centered on covid-19 response measures and revitalizing the economy.

While the ruling party stressed the importance of having a stronger military amid worries over China's growing influence and North Korea's missile and nuclear threats, opposition parties focused on diversity issues and pushed for gender equality.

Opposition leaders complain that recent Liberal Democratic Party governments have widened the gap between rich and poor, did not support the economy during the pandemic and stalled gender equality and diversity initiatives. Japan this year ranked 120th in the World Economic Forum's 156-nation gender-gap ranking.

The opposition has long struggled to win enough votes to form a government after a brief rule of the now-defunct center-left Democratic Party of Japan in 2009-12, as they have not been able to present a grand vision for the country.

Kishida said earlier Sunday that he planned to reappoint the same members to his post-election Cabinet to speed up the work on a supplementary budget so he can fund an economic package providing support for the people and businesses hit by the pandemic.

"I will take concrete steps to achieve our policies as soon as possible," Kishida said. "I need to move quickly."

Before working on those, Kishida said he was heading to Glasgow, Scotland, to attend the U.N. Climate Change Conference this week.

"It's a global issue for all mankind, and Japan has to take our responsibility," he said.

The Liberal Democratic Party opposes legislation guaranteeing equality for sexual minorities and allowing separate surnames for married couples.

Of the 1,051 candidates, only 17% are women, despite a 2018 law promoting gender equality in elections, which is toothless because there is no penalty. Women account for about 10% of parliament, a situation that gender-rights experts call "democracy without women."

Information for this article was contributed by Chisato Tanaka of The Associated Press.