Respect for the U.S.

It was a pleasure to watch the opening ceremony of the World Series. A huge flag was unfurled, the national anthem was sung, and I did not see any disrespect of our great country.

I think the NFL and other sports leagues should review their policy on this.

RONNIE WEHUNT

Bryant

Parties are downfall

Like some Democrats, Trump Republicans have no soul, in my opinion. I wish there were no party labels. It goes against history, but we are all Americans first.

STEVE WHEELER

North Little Rock

Collect owed taxes

Mr. Jim Mitchell complained about paying for infrastructure that we cannot afford. The IRS estimates that $1 trillion in taxes are not paid each year. The Republican Party does not want to properly fund the IRS to collect those taxes. By collecting the taxes owed, then further tax increases can be avoided.

Talk (if you can) with our Republican senators and representatives and ask why they are not helping to collect taxes owed but complain about taxes being too high.

DONALD ENTENMAN

Blytheville

Lives would be saved

Our esteemed governor, Asa, was on a Sunday morning talk show recently discussing mostly covid and our vaccine (poor) numbers. He must have said controversy over the effectiveness and willingness to get the vaccine 10 times in a five-minute conversation, his excuse for not mandating the covid vaccine.

There is no controversy; fully vaccinated people are 10-15 times less likely to die from covid. It's not controversy, it's ignorance and him trying to keep his base thinking there is some logic to their stupidity. In the last several months with the covid spike in Arkansas, we had approximately 3,000 deaths. Most data show that with vaccination that number would be 300.

An example of how effective we could be is in Australia (population 10 times that of Arkansas), where the death toll over the entire covid term (22 months) is a mere 1,653 while Arkansas had more than 8,000 deaths. Unfortunately, Fox News has targeted Australia because it's having a mini-spike that still pales in comparison to Arkansas' spike.

I believe people who watch Fox are repeatedly misled with false numbers, "alternative facts," and basic lies to lead the misinformed base of the Republican Party. Asa is catering to these misinformed people. My son-in-law, a new dual citizen as an Aussie American, was confronted by an elder family member for this Fox "alternative lie."

Data can change over time and adjustments should be made, but at this time there is no controversy! Mandate vaccines and lives will be saved.

ANDY CONNAUGHTON

Vilonia

On his moral courage

Sen. Tom Cotton last week called for the resignation of Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Senator Cotton apparently is in favor of free speech at all costs, including violent threats to school board members and school staff. Throw justice out the window and the protection of individuals, unless the threat is to Senator Cotton, where he wants the Justice Department to protect him.

The safety and security of all people who want to have a safe school environment to keep schools open should be the goal of all elected officials. Senator Cotton has a law degree, so he should know better. Scoring political points to run for president on the backs of people placed in danger might be a comment on his moral courage or lack thereof.

ED PARKS

Rogers