Man hurt, another jailed in stabbing

A fight at a North Little Rock apartment building Sunday morning sent one man to the hospital and another man to jail, according to a North Little Rock Police Department arrest report.

According to the report, Joshua Lewis, a resident at Willow House apartments located at 2500 N. Willow, told police that he had an altercation with Tony Dixon Jr. He told police that Dixon, 29, had stabbed him twice with a 6-inch-long knife. The report indicated the men knew each other.

As of Sunday night, according to the Pulaski County jail roster, Dixon was being held in lieu of bond on a felony charge of second-degree domestic battery.

The report said Lewis was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Dixon admitted to stabbing Lewis, the report said, telling police that Lewis confronted him near a stairway in the building as Dixon was trying to get to his own apartment. Dixon told police that Lewis had been beating on the door of an apartment, then stopped, walked away and ran into Dixon, according to the report.

Dixon told police that Lewis threw several punches that missed his face, then grabbed his legs after Dixon hit him in the face and knocked him to the ground. Fearing Lewis was about to bite him, Dixon told police, he reached into a backpack he was carrying and pulled out a fixed-blade knife and stabbed Lewis twice in the back with it.

Lewis gave police a different account, saying that as he was banging on the door, Dixon suddenly ran out with a knife and chased Lewis to the stairway where he stabbed him twice, according to the report.