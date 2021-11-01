Mask mandate to end at John Brown University, but faculty may require coverings in class

Students at John Brown University beginning Wednesday will no longer be required to wear masks when gathered in groups of 12 or more indoors though there will be exceptions when face coverings will still be required, according to a Monday announcement.

"As we mentioned before the school year started, the administration has continued to monitor the number of covid-19 cases on our campus and in the community and we are happy to see those numbers trending downward, particularly the lower number of hospitalizations," states a letter addressed to students posted on the university's website.

The private Christian college in Siloam Springs has an enrollment of about 2,100 students. It reported on its website having as of last Friday five active covid-19 cases among students and two active cases among employees.

Masks remain recommended, but, with a few exceptions, will no longer be required in classrooms.

Exceptions include when a faculty member is considered at higher risk "due to their own health concerns or that of someone under their care or with whom they live," states the letter.

The college will continue to require masks in chapel gatherings and services, as well as "a few large-capacity, densely-packed indoor events."

John Brown University on Aug. 4 announced that students would be required to wear masks at indoor gatherings of 12 or more people.

At the time, the university's president, Chip Pollard, said requirements would be loosened based on the level of covid-19 transmission in Benton County.

While Pollard said in the Aug. 4 letter that requirements would be loosened when there was a "moderate" level of transmission, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday still listed Benton County as having a "high" level of covid-19 transmission.