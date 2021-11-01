'Masked Singer' tour coming July 9 to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena

North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena will be a stop on the 50-city North American “The Masked Singer” tour, at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.

Tickets — $49.75-$99.75 plus service charges (eight-ticket limit per household) — go on sale at 7 p.m. Wednesday, online only at Ticketmaster.com or TheMaskedSingerTour.com.

As on the FOX television show, singers bring characters to life on stage in elaborate costumes for "celebrity guest hosts from the TV show (to be announced at a later date).”

Tour performances will feature “surprise celebrity guests” and “one local celebrity at every show who will perform in a top-secret disguise.”

The North Little Rock performance, in its “Theater at Simmons Bank Arena” configuration, is wedged neatly between shows at Memphis' Orpheum Theatre, July 8, and the Tulsa Theatre in Tulsa, Okla., July 10.