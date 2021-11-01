Mort Sahl, etc.

Will Leonard, an illustrious Tribune nightlife critic, hated Mort Sahl when he performed at Chicago’s famed Mister Kelly’s nightclub in 1973. “Mort Sahl almost always is a surprise. Not always a pleasant surprise,” the late Mr. Leonard wrote. “The man operates in an area all his own, zooming around just a little over your head, needling you with caustic remarks that make you nervous not only about your friends and enemies but about yourself as well.” Leonard went on to call Sahl “sardonic and sarcastic and destructive,” as was Leonard’s right as a critic. He did not say that Sahl should be banned henceforth from the stage of Mister Kelly’s.

Leonard knew the importance of satiric speech in a free society. He wrote for a newspaper that long had celebrated Sahl’s right to offend everybody in the joint.

Sahl died Oct. 26 after a highly influential life.

It takes enormous courage to protect the rights of the Sahls of the world when you or your identity or what you believe is the target. But it’s vital. History teaches us that the chilling of free speech is merely a way station on the road to the collapse of ever-fragile democracy. And satirical speech is often the first kind to be repressed.

We wish that the many critics of Dave Chappelle at Netflix had taken Leonard’s tack instead of trying to get the streaming platform to cancel his hugely popular show or remove it from Netflix’s offerings. The Chappelle comedy special that has caused so much uproar, “The Closer,” is often funny, but incendiary comments like “gender is a fact” also might bring about a response not unlike the one Leonard had for Sahl. And the expression of outrage is every viewer’s right.

Netflix is a commercial operation with shareholders but also, increasingly, an American town square. Its offerings should reflect multiple points of view.

In every American generation, it seems, at least one faction of the country struggles to understand that the target of the satirist is the powerful and that the powerful never actually think they have power, they merely exert their influence. And the moral rectitude of their religion or identity or ideology does not, and must not, deter the satirist. Sure it’s hard to swallow and the off switch is always available, but the price otherwise paid by a free society is far too great.