• A little rain didn't stop it from being a beautiful day at Rollins College in Winter Park, Fla., as school officials unveiled a sculpture honoring alumnus and beloved children's TV host Mister Rogers. Grant Cornwell, president of the liberal arts school, and others held umbrellas last week as they pulled back a drape on the bronze rendering of Rogers in his iconic sweater and tennis shoes, a work titled "A Beautiful Day for a Neighbor." "This inspirational sculpture will be a permanent reminder of the ideals and values modeled by Mister Rogers as he set out to make the world a better place," Cornwell said. Fred McFeely Rogers transferred to Rollins in 1948 and graduated in 1951, according to the school. He majored in music composition and was president of his fraternity and chairman of the Inter-Faith and Race Relations Committee. He also met his future wife at the school. Rogers, who died in 2003, was best known for writing and appearing in 912 episodes of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," which ran on public television from 1968 to 2001. In recent years, he's been the subject of a popular documentary as well as a feature film starring Tom Hanks. The bronze sculpture was designed by Paul Day, a British artist known for his public monuments. At more than 7 feet tall and 3,000-plus pounds, it depicts Rogers surrounded by children, hand puppets from his show, lyrics from the series' theme song and the show's Neighborhood Trolley. "My hope is that this piece will bring joy and inspiration to many people," Day said, "just as 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' did for generations."

• LL Cool J got together some of his heavyweight musical friends to usher him into rock immortality. Part of an eclectic 2021 class that includes Carole King, Tina Turner, The Go-Gos, Jay-Z, the Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren, Cool J was joined onstage by Eminem and Jennifer Lopez for a performance at Saturday night's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in Cleveland. With New York street style and swagger, Cool J was one of hip-hop's first superstars in the 1980s and remains a relevant artist all these years later. "What does LL really stand for?" asked Dr. Dre in his induction speech for his good friend. "Ladies love? Living large? Licking lips? I'm here because I think it stands for living legend." Cool J then did a medley of his hits, including "Rock The Bells" accompanied by Eminem, before being joined by Lopez for "All I Have." Cool J wrapped up his performance with one of his biggest hits, "Mama Said Knock You Out." After the final note, Cool J pointed to a photo of his mother behind the stage and said, "Mom, I made it" -- after being nominated six times.

In this undated photo provided by Rollins College, British artist Paul Day, known for his public monuments, works on a sculpture of Fred McFeely Rogers, better known as Mister Rogers, in a foundry in the Czech Republic. (Tomas Hruza/Rollins College via AP)