Some of us are old enough to remember when Ronald Reagan was all upset when the national debt approached $1 trillion. And somehow created a controversy in the media:

"I've been trying to think of a way to illustrate how big it really is," Renaldo Maximus said in early 1981. "The best I could come up with is to say that a stack of $1,000 bills in your hand only four inches high would make you a millionaire. A trillion dollars would be a stack of $1,000 bills 67 miles high."

Then the UPI did the math and it turns out the president was off by a few miles. That stack would only be 63.1 miles high. Ah-hah!

It's hard to wrap the human mind around a billion anythings, much less a trillion. Who could blame a new president for being off a handful of miles?

Fast forward to 2021. In a few days, the national debt of the United States of America will reach $29 trillion.

Twenty-nine trillion. What is that times 63.1 miles?

The numbers for the last fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, made the papers this last week. The federal budget deficit--the one-year total of fiscal 2021--was $2.77 trillion. And that was down from the previous year.

This recently passed fiscal year was only the second-highest annual bill. The record holder is still fiscal 2020, when government deficit spending during the pandemic was $3.13 trillion. So somebody could say we were heading in the right direction. If the current administration and Congress weren't determined to spend even more.

The recent spending, as compared to the size of the overall economy, is the highest since the nation took on the Nazis and imperialist Japan in the 1940s. That is, when the country was printing money to buy tanks for Russia at Stalingrad, for British bombers over Berlin, and for American aircraft carriers for use at Midway. You could consider those days to be a time of national crisis.

But $2.77 trillion in deficit spending isn't the whole story. The government of the United States spent far more than that last year. It spent $6.82 trillion. But it took in more than $4 trillion in revenue, thus the deficit.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office sees better days ahead, because it must. It's a requirement. It says it "expects" the deficit to fall to $1.15 trillion this current fiscal year, then below a trillion in the years to come. But the CBO is the only agency that expects that. Because it cannot include plans on the table to spend trillions more in two spending bills coming out of Congress now.

"While the nation's economic recovery is stronger than those of other wealthy nations, it is still fragile," says Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen. "In order to build upon the progress that has been made ... Congress should pass President Biden's Build Back Better plan."

So the nation needs even more debt. If that is progress, what would regression look like?

Those who argue for the administration say that interest rates are so low now that the country can afford to create new social programs and entitlements--such as "free" child care and tuition. (Note the scare quotes around free. For somebody is going to pay as long as child-care workers and professors need paychecks.)

But what happens when interest rates rise again, as they surely will? Then the interest on a $29 trillion-plus debt will siphon money off by the, yes, trillions. And the American government will only be able to tread water. And who knows what crises the future holds?

If the government looked deep into the past and dug up old dusty records and decided to spend only what it once had--like, say, in Barack Obama's last year in office, back in 2016--then it would spend less than $4 trillion this fiscal year, and create a surplus. And really make progress.

But that wouldn't be progressive.

How high must that money stack get before it tumbles over?