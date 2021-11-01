Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Patterson out at TCU

TCU and football coach Gary Patterson mutually agreed to immediately part ways Sunday after nearly 21 seasons. The announcement came a day after the Horned Frogs (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) lost 31-12 at Kansas State, Patterson's alma mater. It was their fifth loss in six games. Patterson leaves TCU with a 181-79 record, including an undefeated 13-0 season in 2010 that was capped by a Rose Bowl victory. He was the second-longest tenured FBS coach, trailing only Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz, who is in his 23rd season. TCU Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati said he and school chancellor Victor Boschini met Sunday with the 61-year-old Patterson "and mutually agreed that the time has come for a new voice and leadership" in the football program. Former Minnesota coach Jerry Kill, who was the best man in Patterson's wedding and on his staff as an offensive analyst, will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Michigan State up to No. 5

Michigan State moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll and Wake Forest became a top-10 team on Sunday for the first time in school history. Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fourth consecutive week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The rest of the top four was unchanged from last week, with Cincinnati at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3 and Oklahoma at No. 4. The first CFP selection committee rankings of the season will be released Tuesday night.

Traylor receives extension

No. 16 Texas-San Antonio and Coach Jeff Traylor have agreed to a contract extension worth $28 million that runs through the 2031 season. The school announced Sunday that Traylor's annual salary will average $2.8 million. The 54-year-old longtime Texas high school coach is 15-5 in two seasons at Texas-San Antonio. His name had come up as a possible candidate for the recently opened head coaching vacancy at Texas Tech. The Roadrunners (8-0) are in the midst of the program's best season since joining the top tier of Division I college football in 2012. They currently lead Conference USA and are ranked for the first time. Traylor spent three seasons as an assistant at SMU and the University of Arkansas under Chad Morris before replacing Frank Wilson in December 2019 at UTSA.

GOLF

Herbert wins in Bermuda

Lucas Herbert had two birdies during the toughest, wind-blown stretch of Port Royal and held steady to the end Sunday for a 2-under 69 to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Herbert closed with four pars to hold off Danny Lee (71) and Patrick Reed, who finished with four birdies over his last six holes for a 65 and then waited to see if it would be enough. Herbert, the 25-year-old Australian who won the Irish Open earlier this year, stayed in front by closing with two good par saves and missing a pair of 7-foot birdie attempts he didn't need. His first PGA Tour victory, and third worldwide, sends him to the Masters for the first time. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished in a tie for 57th at 1 under.

TENNIS

Cilic tops in St. Petersburg

Marin Cilic won the St. Petersburg (Russia) Open final with a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 victory over American Taylor Fritz on Sunday. Cilic, 33, clinched his second title in St. Petersburg. He previously won in 2011. It was his fourth title in Russia after two wins in 2014 and 2015 in Moscow, where he also lost the final last week. The Croatian is the sixth active player to reach 20 tour-level titles after Roger Federer (103), Rafael Nadal (88), Novak Djokovic (85), Andy Murray (46) and Juan Martin del Potro (22). Fritz, who celebrated his 24th birthday by beating compatriot Tommy Paul on Thursday, saw Cilic save a break point in the final set with a daring drop shot. Cilic took advantage of Fritz's double-fault on break point at 4-4 to serve for the match, winning with a forehand volley.

Zverev downs Tiafoe

Alexander Zverev won his fifth ATP title of the season and 18th overall Sunday by defeating American qualifier Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 6-4 at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna. The fourth-ranked German improved to 5-0 in finals this season, becoming the second player after Norwegian Casper Ruud with a tour-leading five tournament wins in 2021. Zverev is 25-2 since losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of Wimbledon, a run that included titles at the Tokyo Olympics and the Cincinnati Masters. Zverev failed to hold on to an early break for 3-1 as the 49th-ranked Tiafoe broke back right away, but Zverev broke the 49th-ranked American again at 6-5 when Tiafoe hit a forehand wide. Tiafoe held off four break points in the second set before he missed his only chance on Zverev's serve at 4-4. Tiafoe lost his next service game without scoring a point as Zverev closed out the win with a backhand return.

Estonian off to WTA Finals

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia secured a spot at the season-ending WTA Finals after beating Simona Halep 6-2, 6-3 in the final of the Transylvania Open in Romania on Sunday. Kontaveit won her fourth title in the last 10 weeks and fifth overall. The second-seeded Kontaveit didn't drop a set in the tournament while winning her second straight title, after victory at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow last week. Her strong finish to the season with 26 wins from her last 28 matches secured the eighth and final place at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico. She is the first player from Estonia to do so. She will also enter the top 10 for the first time when the rankings are updated today. Kontaveit had not won a set in three previous meetings with Halep, but denied the home crowd favorite a 23rd career title. The former top-ranked Halep played her first final of the season. She has been in at least one final in each of the past 12 seasons.