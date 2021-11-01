One more thing ...

As we were putting together the editorial above on how much the United States government spends over its income, suddenly there came word on the latest update of that income. What a coincidence! What a free press!

In fiscal year 2021, according to the Monthly Treasury Statement for September (the end of the fiscal year), the U.S. government collected a record in taxes.

Income was $4 trillion, 45 billion, 979 million, and some dollars and cents.

That's $4,045,979,000,000--give or take a billion.

And in spite of the money rolling in, last year's deficit was the second highest on record.

This country doesn't have a revenue problem. It has a spending problem. It doesn't take a math whiz to see it.