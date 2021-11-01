Only 'woke' need apply

In the early years of the Cold War, loyalty oaths were often required in government and other employment in order to ensure that Americans in high places weren't in cahoots with Moscow.

The oaths were criticized by liberals because they often led to reckless accusations that ruined the lives of innocent people. "Blacklists" in Hollywood and academe intended to remove suspected communists or anyone who might have had a youthful dalliance with such beliefs were also (appropriately) condemned.

It is helpful to remember liberal criticism of such oaths back then because of the way in which they are imposing oaths of their own now, with the targets of conservative rather than communist persuasion.

The loyalty oaths of the Cold War required people to prove that they weren't communists; the loyalty oaths now being imposed by administrators in our universities require that prospective employees prove that they are "woke."

The new loyalty oaths come in the form of "diversity statements" in which faculty applying for teaching positions are required to embrace "diversity, equity, and inclusion" (the new holy troika that rolls smoothly off the tongue of woke administrators in academe) and explain all the ways they have incorporated such values in their lives and work.

As Jonathan Marks notes in a recent piece in Commentary, such statements are being used not just as checks in a box (which would be bad enough) but as a first-step screening process for applicants.

At the University of Hartford, for example, a review of diversity statements precedes consideration of scholarly credentials and requires an essay in which candidates demonstrate their "knowledge of what it means to be anti-racist," along with "examples of their own anti-racist values and actions."

University of California-Davis mathematics professor Abigail Thompson points to how a number of schools within the UC system now urge hiring committees to "start the review process by using officially provided rubrics to score the required diversity statements and to eliminate applicants who don't achieve a scoring cut-off."

In other words, applicants must compete with each other to demonstrate sufficient ideological commitment as a first step, with scholarly and teaching credentials entering the picture only later.

The point in criticizing such litmus tests isn't to oppose diversity per se, but to point out that the diversity being sought is of a particular sort--race, ethnicity, gender identity and sexual preference--rather than the diversity of ideas that one would think most cherished in academic settings ostensibly dedicated to the pursuit of truth and knowledge (and which doesn't require--nay, is contradicted by--any form of party line).

Such genuine diversity is already strikingly absent from such places, in large part because it's unwanted by those who wish to require diversity statements.

Indeed, the strong hunch is that anyone who submitted a diversity statement expressing support for diversity of ideas and merit-based (non-ideological) hiring practices wouldn't get past the first stage of the review process, regardless of scholarly qualifications.

Inclusion in such settings therefore requires exclusion of those with conservative ideas, since conservatives tend to oppose the systems of racial quotas and preferences which are the logical consequence of the equity movement (and which, if polls are remotely correct, are also opposed by the vast majority of parents sending kids to college).

As has often been noted, the left's "long march" through the institutions has now given it almost complete control over most of them, and in none to as great an extent as academe.

The goal in all this isn't to uphold diversity; it is to limit diversity of ideas as a means of limiting criticism of the left's ideas, including its fetishizing of pigmentation diversity and racial proportionate outcomes (equity). Under these circumstances, inclusion means including only those that share leftist beliefs.

In short, the goal is to create means whereby conservatives, or at least conservatives whose honesty compels that they not hide their values, can be kept out of their institutions and higher education more broadly.

Decades ago, communists (or even just suspected communists) were often denied college appointments; now the radical left returns the favor when it comes to conservatives, replete with misleading Orwellian euphemisms (like "inclusion" and "diversity," which in such settings actually mean the exact opposite of what they appear to mean).

Academic institutions that have long been suspected of informally discriminating against conservatives now seek to put in place formal means of doing so, with the heretics having a choice between either lying or not applying, so that a woke left monoculture can be preserved.

You don't have to go to the trouble of punishing conservatives for their opinions (and thereby violating the once-sturdy principle of academic freedom) if you don't hire them in the first place.

As always, this will continue to spread from college to college because any college that lacks a diversity statement requirement will fear becoming suspect, a deviant standing apart from the herd.

And it will then move, as the flow tends to go, from academe to government, the corporate world and public school systems, in short order.

By such steps is the woke revolution imposed.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.