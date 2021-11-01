100 years ago

Nov. 1, 1921

JONESBORO -- A still, equipped with a large copper tank and pipes set in brick, and 700 gallons of mash were captured in the western part of Craighead County yesterday by Sheriff Walter Johnson. The kettle was still warm, and from indications it had been but a short time since the still had been in operation. The mash was destroyed and the still seized, and is being held by the officers. No arrests were made.

50 years ago

Nov. 1, 1971

• A partial report showed that $5,800 has been raised so far in a drive to enable Arkansas Baptist College to purchase library books and chemistry and biology laboratory equipment for its new science building. The goal is $100,000. Dr. J.C. Oliver, president of the college, said that some of the 80 persons who are soliciting funds gave reports at a meeting in the campus to generate interest in the drive. Dr. Oliver said he hoped that churches in the Consolidated Missionary Baptist State Convention would raise $40,000 of the goal.

25 years ago

Nov. 1, 1996

FAYETTEVILLE -- An accident Thursday afternoon on U.S. 71 killed two people and injured a state senator and a son of U.S. Senate candidate Tim Hutchinson. State Sen. Fay Boozman III was listed in serious condition and Timothy J. Hutchinson was listed in fair condition. Sue Hensley, a Hutchinson campaign aide, said Boozman and Hutchinson suffered collapsed lungs. Boozman suffered a broken rib and Hutchinson suffered a broken collarbone. The two people who were killed in the wreck were Texas residents.

10 years ago

Nov. 1, 2011

• In a nod toward its members passing on traditions and values to their grandchildren and other youngsters, the Patrick Hays Senior Citizens Center in North Little Rock has a new symbol of quality time. City officials and center overseers stood together to unveil a bronze statue of an elderly man sitting on a bench reading a book to a young girl who is looking up as if hanging on every word. The sculpture, titled Quality Time, from the Randolph Rose Collection of Yonkers, N.Y., cost the center $11,150. The statue sits at the edge of a garden to the right of the center's main entrance at 401 W. Pershing Blvd. The statue's unveiling came exactly 10 years after the groundbreaking for the original center construction.