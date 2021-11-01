Park projects abound in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- The Parks Department is focused on getting the 28th Street Park ready for construction along with starting almost $33 million in other park-related projects that voters approved in April.

And, of course, getting the downtown square ready for the holidays.

David Wright, Parks and Recreation director, said construction of the 28th Street Park could start the first of the year.

Wright hopes to get a bid award before the City Council in November. Construction would take 14 to 18 months. The park sits on a 25-acre site and will connect with a 1.6-mile trail that will run from Southwest 28th Street to Southwest Greenhouse Road, he said.

The park will be adjacent to Creekside Middle School, according to the city. About 85% of the project will be paid from fees developers pay prior to receiving a certificate of occupancy, Wright said.

The 28th Street Park is not part of the city's $266 million bond plan for capital projects and bond refinancing that voters backed in April during a special election. The city will pay for the bonds by extending a 1-cent sales tax. The tax was approved in 2003 and extended in 2007.

A renovation of Dave Peel Park and the building of the Bentonville Commons as part of the downtown Quilt of Parks were among the projects voters approved. The bond will provide $5 million for that project.

The overall park bond project is $32.75 million. Other park bond items include 8th Street Gateway Park and renovation of Phillips Park and the Melvin Ford Aquatic Center at Memorial Park.

Design work on the 8th Street Gateway Park is about 20% complete; Phillips Park is also in the beginning of its design phase. Work on the pool is still a ways off, Wright said.

The 8th Street Gateway Park is a 100-acre campus. Phillips Park is a 50-acre sports complex.

Also in the works is a dog park in Orchards Park. The dog park will be 4 acres, double the size of the dog park in north Bentonville that sees constant use. The dog park should be open by next summer, Wright said.

The city now has 20 parks covering approximately 1,000 acres, said Debbie Griffin, city director of administration.

Park staff also is studying what residents would want in an adult wellness center.

"With Bentonville's fast-paced growth, our city parks are more important than ever, and our growing and active population is looking for places to recreate and enjoy family time in dedicated green spaces, trails, passive parks and sports fields," council member Chris Sooter said. "Additionally, new civic plazas and promenades in the downtown area will provide places for families to spend time playing, dining and being entertained."

Park staff also is putting up holiday lights on the downtown square. Last year, 40 miles of lights were strung, Wright said. The work should be done by Nov. 12 so the lights can be tested before the square is lit Nov. 20. That is the same day the ice rink at Lawrence Plaza will open for its winter run.

Dave Peel work

The plan for Dave Peel Park and the Bentonville Commons is being tweaked. Reworked designs may not be ready until the first of next year, Wright said. Design Workshop is doing the design work.

Dave Peel Park would remain at its present location and the Commons would go across the street from the park where a 140-spot parking lot is now, according to the original master plan. The sites would switch locations under the alternative master plan. The parking lot is near Oven and Tap restaurant.

The Parks Advisory Board voted 6-3 for the alternative master plan in September.

Mayor Stephanie Orman at the Oct. 12 City Council meeting asked to see buffer designs on the south end of what will be the planned A Street Promenade to connect to Lawrence Plaza to the north. The parking lot is in that area. The buffer would separate those who live on that south end from the project.

The buffer would consist of green space and trees and would shrink the footprint for what will be built on the south end, Wright said. Wright won't know how large the buffer would be until he sees the design changes.

Both areas now are roughly the same size, and both projects are expected to cost the same -- about $2.5 to $3 million each. The city's Advertising and Promotion Commission will contribute $1 million to the projects to go along with the bond money, Wright said.

Dave Peel Park is one block east of the downtown square on East Central Avenue. Its fenced playground is set back from the busy street.

Councilman Octavio Sanchez prefers to keep Dave Peel Park where it is now.

"There are practical considerations and historical reasons attached to the land, so there should be very strong arguments to replace it with the space initially meant for The Commons," he said.

Bentonville mom Candice Johnson and her family go to Dave Peel Park quite a bit, she said. She loves the shade the mature trees offer at the park's current location. Parking there is also convenient, she said.

"It feels cozy and tucked in where it is and I think I'd prefer that it stayed where it is and put the Commons near Oven and Tap. I am also a fan of preservation of old Bentonville and love that it's been there since I was a kid," she said.

Nothing has been decided as far as locations for the park and commons, Wright said.

Revised plans will go before the Parks Advisory Board. Council members and the public also will be able to review the new designs as well as the original ones, Wright said.