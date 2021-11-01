Drive-by shooting injures 6-year-old girl preparing to trick or treat, police say; woman, 25, also hurt

A 6-year-old girl who was getting ready to trick or treat was injured Sunday night in a drive-by shooting that also hurt a 25-year-old woman, police said.

Officers responded to Arkansas Children’s Hospital shortly before 6:20 p.m. for a shooting report, according to a Little Rock police report. The girl’s mother told police her daughter was getting ready to trick-or-treat when an unknown vehicle drove by and began shooting, the report states.

The girl was struck in the right buttocks, while 25-year-old Camisha Carroll of Little Rock was shot in the thigh, police said.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report. The investigation is ongoing, police said.