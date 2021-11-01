Police investigate possible homicide

Little Rock police are investigating a suspected homicide that occurred late Saturday night in the 5500 block of A Street.

Police spokesman Eric Barnes told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that police were originally called to a medical emergency but began investigating the incident as a homicide based on evidence at the scene.

"Based on some of the injuries, officers there requested that detectives come out to review the scene in the event it was a homicide," Barnes said. "We're waiting to hear what the medical examiner has to tell us before we move further on it."

Barnes said the victim was a male but added that as of Sunday night, no age or identification had been determined.