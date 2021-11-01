Little Rock shooting death ruled justified by prosecuting attorney

The Pulaski County prosecuting attorney’s office has ruled the fatal shooting of a man in October 2020 as justified, Little Rock police said Monday.

Jaida Bangura, 20, was found to be involved in the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Antony King, according to a news release from Little Rock police.

Officers responded to 7715 McDaniel Drive for a shooting report after 1 a.m. on Oct. 17, 2020, police said.

A person inside the home called police after hearing a disturbance followed by gunshots, and later found King dead in another portion of the home, according to the release.

No charges were filed against Bangura at the time of the incident, police said.

Police said King and Bangura were known to each other, but did not specify in what capacity.

A review of the case by the prosecuting attorney determined the incident was justified, police said Monday.