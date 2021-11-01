Regional Transit wants board membership, voting weight tied to contributions

SPRINGDALE -- Ozark Regional Transit is looking to expand its board of directors and change the way votes are allocated as it implements a 10-year regional public transportation development plan, Connect Northwest Arkansas.

The board has eight members, one each from Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville, Benton County, Washington County, Carroll County and Madison County.

Each of those entities gets one vote, but transit officials want to give a bigger say in how to spend money to those who contribute the most to public transit.

Board members were drafting a plan Thursday to increase the board membership from eight to a maximum of 13, with voting representation tied to contributions. They hope to have it ready for a vote in December.

Contributions to the regional transit from the different entities range from $17,000 to more than $600,000, said Joel Gardner, transit executive director.

Ozark Regional Transit, which is the Northwest Arkansas Regional Transit Authority, needs a more urban focus, according to officials. About 96% of its ridership is in the four major Northwest Arkansas cities, and those cities contributed all but about $70,000 of the $1.5 million in local funding Ozark received this year.

Each community contributing more than 10% of Ozark's local money would likely receive an additional position on the board. Any remaining positions would be equally divided among the communities, or community, with the largest share of the contribution.

Also still undecided is whether each director would have one vote or whether a director could have multiple votes.

Fayetteville, by far, contributes the most local money to public transit. Madison County contributes none. They each currently get one vote on how the transit provider's money is spent.

"Connect Northwest Arkansas is urban focused," said Tim Conklin, assistant director of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission. "Federal Transportation Administration urbanized area federal funding is urban-focused, 95.7% of local support for fixed route transit is urban-focused, and the authority board representation should reflect an urban focus as we move forward with Connect Northwest Arkansas."

Connect Northwest Arkansas, the 10-year public transportation development plan, looks at every aspect of public transit in the region and makes recommendations to improve and increase service and the coverage area.

It envisions expanded routes and on-demand service in the region's urban areas.

Individual plans within Connect Northwest Arkansas have been developed specifically for Ozark Regional and Razorback Transit to define their roles in a regional system. Individual plans have also been developed for each of the four major cities.

Regional Transit has an annual budget of about $8 million, with some money from the federal government.

Implementing all of Connect Northwest Arkansas would require substantially more money than the region dedicates to public transportation. The recommended way to increase money is a one-fourth-cent sales tax levied within the four major cities that make up the urban areas of Northwest Arkansas.

A sales tax would pay for buses, maintenance and operations. The tax increase would require voter approval in each of the cities; state law allows cities and counties to refer a public transit funding measure to voters. A sales tax would allow the cities to eventually eliminate their current contributions to public transit.

Fully carrying out the Connect Northwest Arkansas plan recommendations would take an estimated $42 million over three phases.

Work on Connect Northwest Arkansas was commissioned and paid for by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission. The plan and the study leading up to it cost $280,000.