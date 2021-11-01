Remember when, Arkansas? 58 ‘U.N. ambassadors’ sought Junior Miss title in 1963

Does anyone recognize what's happening in this photo from the archives of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette?

Hint: The year was 1963.

On Jan. 4, 1963, 17-year-old Tamara Stevens (left), Marguerite Green and Mary Anne Bartlett obliged Arkansas Gazette photographer Gene Prescott with poses that reflected the suspense they felt about competing in the fourth annual Arkansas Junior Miss pageant.

During two days of contests at the Hotel Lafayette in downtown Little Rock, 58 high school seniors displayed "youth fitness" while wearing sportswear, "poise and appearance" while wearing evening gowns, and performed a talent on stage. The judges also looked for "alertness."

Each teenager represented her hometown, high school and had a role to play as an ambassador "from a nation of the world" under the pageant's theme, "The United Nations in Session."

Stevens portrayed the ambassador of Poland. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arling Stevens of Stuttgart was sponsored by the Grand Prairie Beauty Pageant, and her talent was singing. She was a top 10 finalist.

Bartlett — Hungarian ambassador — was a baton twirler. Her parents were Mr. and Mrs. Jack Bartlett of Wynne, and her sponsor was Surginer Furniture & Appliance Co.

Green qualified to compete by winning the title Miss Fuller at Fuller High School but was a last-minute addition to the pageant after judges accepted her paperwork, which had not been registered. Newspapers did not list her talent or the nation she was assigned; but her engagement announcement in July 1963 mentioned that she belonged to her high school's Beta Club and attended Girls State.

Joel Ruminer choreographed the contestants' group performances. Charles Bill Black was emcee; Henry Keatts was the stage director and Charlie Wiseman the musical director.

The winner was a ballerina — Margo Dunaway, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.O. Dunaway of Conway — the ambassador of Guatemala for the pageant. She received prizes including $300, sports clothes and a movie camera. She then represented Arkansas at the national pageant in Mobile, Ala., where a future TV reporter, Diane Sawyer of Kentucky, became America's Junior Miss.

The competition has evolved since 1963 and is known today as Distinguished Young Women.