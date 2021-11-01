Scheduled sentencing for former Franklin County sheriff terminated

FORT SMITH -- The sentencing hearing for the former Franklin County sheriff Anthony Boen's conviction stemming from his physical abuse of two jail detainees has been terminated, according to court records.

The entry in the court docket, signed by Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Sunday, says a conflict on the part of the federal government prompted the move in Boen's case.

Boen's sentencing will be reset by a separate order.

The hearing was set to take place 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12 in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville, according to court records.

Boen, 51, faces up to 20 years in federal prison and additional fines. A jury convicted him of two federal counts of deprivation of rights under color of law Aug. 9, which originated from two use-of-force incidents against detainees in 2018 resulting in injuries. Boen had been sheriff since 2011.

Although Boen was indicted on three counts Nov. 20, 2019, the jury acquitted him of the third charge.

Brooks ruled Boen would be in custody before sentencing due to being convicted of felony violent offenses that injured his victims. Cory Thomas, supervisor deputy for the U.S. Marshals Service in Fayetteville, said Friday Boen is being held at the Okmulgee County Jail in Okmulgee, Okla.

The Franklin County Quorum Court appointed Rickey Denton to serve out what's left of Boen's four-year term as sheriff, which expires Dec. 31, 2022, effective immediately Sept. 9, according to the Franklin County Judge's Office. It declared a vacancy in the sheriff's position Sept. 2.