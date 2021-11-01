SEARK hosts 'trunk or treat' event

With Halloween falling on a Sunday this year, a resounding question has been, "Should the kids trick-or-treat on Saturday night or Sunday?"

Answering that concern, Southeast Arkansas College made the choice to sponsor a "trunk or treat" at the former Seabrook Family Christian Center, now acquired by the college.

Under a cloudless blue sky with temperatures hovering around 70 degrees, a parking lot filled by automobiles with open trunk lids provided the opportunity for costumed children to safely enjoy the thrill of trick-or-treating in this era of covid-19 concerns.

While music was provided by Dane Blunt, known as DJ Danger from Hot Springs, SEARK College Development Director Barbara Dunn acted as hostess for the huge event.

"SEARK joined forces with the Pine Bluff Police Department for this first annual Fall Festival," Dunn said. "We've already had over 3,000 parents and children come through, and its only 3 o'clock. All proceeds from today go to SEARK student scholarships."

Dunn further stated how there were six food trucks participating, as well as some 17 trunk or treat stops represented by each of the SEARK departments.

Also taking part in the afternoon festivities were the Pine Bluff Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, EASI ambulance service and Corvette Brothers car club.

"For us at SEARK, there's no better way to help our community on Halloween than this and no better partner than the Pine Bluff Police Department," SEARK President Steven Bloomberg said. "This is what puts the 'community' in community college."

In addition to SEARK trunk or treat options, PBPD provided another 18 tables lined up with kids and adults making their way shoulder-to-shoulder from one candy stop to the next.

Three categories of costume judging were awarded for ages 1 -6, 7 -12 and 13-20. It proved a tough job for the three costume judges: SEARK Public Safety Commander Miranda Caldwell, Director of Recruitment John Proctor and administrative analyst Mae Washington.

The large number, variety and quality of Halloween characters represented was eventually boiled down to the youngest winner with UAPB Golden Girl Faith Gordon.

The award in ages 7-12 went to Frank Henderson, who was dressed as a police officer. He was immediately recruited by Pine Bluff Police Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. as the newest honorary member of the force.

The last category was taken by a very scary Joker played by Jeremiah Moore. Each top costume walked away with a handsome trophy.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington briefly took the stage to welcome her constituents and say: "This is what I call coordination, collaboration and celebration of all the beautiful things going on in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County! Now it's time for a turkey leg."

By day's end, with cars parked down and around the block, some 5,000 citizens of all ages enjoyed the milestone extravaganza.

Frst runner-up in the ages 1-6 costume category, Jaide Sanders, displays her scarecrow outfit for the judges. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)

Southeast Arkansas College President Steven Bloomberg and wife Lynette were in character for the Halloween Festival on Sunday. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)