Special election set to replace Springdale senator

SPRINGDALE -- Gov. Asa Hutchinson set a Feb. 8 special election to replace Sen. Lance Eads, R-Springdale.

Eads resigned Thursday to take a lobbying job. Former state Rep. Jim Bob Duggar, R-Springdale, is the only announced candidate so far.

The governor's proclamation, dated Friday, also sets Dec. 14 for party primaries. A special runoff primary, if needed, is set for Jan. 11.

Candidate filing begins at noon Nov. 15 and ends at noon one week later. Any independent candidate must submit his notices of candidacy and other paperwork by noon, Nov. 22.

Write-in candidates must submit their paperwork by noon, Nov. 22 and notify the county boards of election commissioners of their intent to run by noon Jan. 24.

Drawing for ballot position for the special primary election is set for Nov. 22. Drawing for ballot position for the special election must be no later than Jan. 24.