Steelers win despite kicking-game turn

CLEVELAND -- Ben Roethlisberger doesn't mind that Myles Garrett included him in his cemetery of sacked quarterbacks.

Big Ben almost always feels at home in Cleveland.

Roethlisberger handed the Browns yet another painful loss as the Pittsburgh Steelers overcame losing kicker Chris Boswell for the entire second half with a concussion in a 15-10 win on Sunday.

Garrett recently decorated the front yard of his house with markers of the QBs he had dropped during his career. He also came to Sunday's Halloween game in costume, dressed as the Grim Reaper intent on getting Roethlisberger again.

"He can keep the tombstone in his yard," said Roethlisberger, who is 24-3-1 against the Browns as a starter and 12-2-1 in Cleveland. "I'll take the win."

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass to rookie Pat Freiermuth and rookie Najee Harris had an 8-yard TD run after halftime for the Steelers (4-3), who were handicapped by Boswell getting hurt on a trick play that blew up.

"That fake field goal, man, was a bad call," Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin said. "I appreciate the guys backing my play and fighting for the entire 60 minutes and making it a side note."

At halftime, Tomlin told his team Boswell was done for the day and the Steelers wouldn't be trying any more kicks, which explains why punter Pressley Harvin III didn't even bother practicing on the sideline.

"When we lost Boz, I started to ask, 'Am I going to do some pooch punting? Or would I have to hold because I'm the backup holder?'" Roethlisberger said.

The Browns (4-4) had plenty of chances, but wide receiver Jarvis Landry had a costly fumble and then couldn't handle two passes from Baker Mayfield in the final 6:04.

"I really just go back to two or three plays where myself having an opportunity to make plays and just didn't," Landry said. "I owe it to my teammates."

The 38-year-old Roethlisberger finished 22 of 34 for 266 yards -- 193 in the second half when the Steelers had no margin for error.

With no Boswell, who got hurt when he was drilled by Browns tackle Jordan Elliott after throwing an incomplete pass, Tomlin's play-calling was influenced throughout the second half.

Roethlisberger's 2-yard TD pass -- on fourth down -- to Freiermuth put the Steelers up 15-10 with 11:04 left. Freiermuth initially bobbled the throw, but secured it and got both feet down in the back of the end zone.

Without his kicker, Tomlin was forced to go for two for a second time, but Roethlisberger's pass was incomplete.

The Browns were in position to potentially take the lead, but the sure-handed Landry was stripped by former Cleveland linebacker Joe Schobert and T.J. Watt recovered the ball with 6:04 left.

"I've seen Joe make plays like that for years, especially when he was playing for Cleveland," said Watt, who also had 1 1/2 sacks. "I just fell on the ball."

Mayfield, who returned to the lineup this week after missing one game with a left shoulder injury, got the ball back with 4:22 to go. The Browns got to the Steelers 26, but Rashard Higgins was called a false start and Landry, who dropped a pass earlier in the drive, couldn't secure a high throw on fourth down with 1:53 left.

"It's on all of us," Mayfield said. "Everybody is going to point fingers at a few plays, but the fact is we just did not get into a rhythm today. We stubbed our toe a few times -- penalties and just did not make the plays we needed to to win."

Pittsburgh then sealed it when receiver Dionte Johnson took a short slant 50 yards and Roethlisberger was able to run out the clock.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates after the Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns 15-10 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth, right, celebrates after a 2-yard touchdown pass against Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison, left, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) throws a pass on a fake field goal attempt during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. Boswell was injured on this play. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) walks off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson runs in for a 10-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) rushes against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell (24) is tackled by Cleveland Browns players during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)