Study abroad effort to expand

Before the start of the pandemic, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Office of International Programs and Studies implemented a pilot education abroad program in Antigua, Guatemala.

Pamela D. Moore, UAPB associate dean for global engagement, said the program is currently being expanded for increased student participation. It is also going to be part of a new minor degree program.

"Plans are in progress for this pilot program to become an integral component of a Spanish minor degree track -- a first for UAPB," Moore said. "This is great news for the university because not only will this make it easier for students to improve their Spanish language skills, but it will also strengthen their academic and career credentials."

For example, students with solid Spanish-speaking skills will be able to pursue careers with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service or businesses that specialize in international agricultural trade, she said.

The UAPB program in Guatemala also develops the soft skills needed to work effectively in global career tracks across multiple disciplines.

Five UAPB students completed the one-month pilot program, which emphasized Spanish instruction, service learning and exposure to the culture and social customs of Guatemalan society. Participants included Leon Jones, Alyssa Smith, Cynamon Gates, Randy Thompson and DeMario Williams.

"The program enhances students' appreciation of different cultures and teaches them about human poverty and the food needs of other societies," she said. "It also strengthens their skills in teamwork and group dynamics. Most importantly, the students develop a profound sense of confidence in their abilities as they step out of their comfort zone to navigate the realities and challenges of living and learning in a foreign country."

THE 2019 PILOT PROGRAM

During the program, the students received one-on-one intensive language instruction by individually assigned tutors at La Union Spanish School in Antigua. These lessons were reinforced through an immersion experience, including living arrangements with Guatemalan families and daily interactions that took place through a range of organized activities.

Service-learning activities included agricultural and educational work. The students gained hands-on experience with gardening techniques and animal care practices at Eco Farms, a demonstration farm in San Felipe, Antigua, that emphasizes sustainable farm practices. They also volunteered at Proyecto Genesis, a community organization, where they taught children the English alphabet, numbers and primary colors.

The students' weekly program featured various cultural activities, including a visit to an active volcano site. Another highlight was a weekend excursion to the Afro-Caribbean Garifuna community in Livingston, Izabal, Guatemala. Through interactions with community members, they learned about the history of Black Guatemalans and their roots in the African diaspora. They learned about their day-to-day life and the challenges they faced and compared these experiences with that of African Americans.

"The program in Guatemala is a great example of how students can return from a study abroad program with competencies that will serve them in their future careers," Moore said. "Each participant said the skills they acquired are applicable to their future careers."

Moore said three of the participants recently shared takeaways from the experience.

"It is my hope their stories will motivate some UAPB students to sign up for the subsequent program, enroll in the new Spanish minor degree track or even just consider an education abroad experience for the first time," she said.

ALYSSA SMITH

During the summer after her sophomore year, Smith, a 2021 graduate of political science, traveled to Antigua independently to participate in a two-month Spanish language program. After she completed that solo trip, she started working with Moore and Juan Carlos Martinez, director of La Unión Spanish School, to develop the current program.

"This was the first time I had to organize and facilitate a group trip, especially abroad," she said. "This was also my first traveling experience where I was responsible for someone other than myself. I gained leadership, communication and organizational skills.

"Interacting with the Afro-Guatemalans in Livingston was an amazing experience. I felt at home, seeing all the cultural customs we share. It was disheartening to learn they are fighting for the same civil rights that we fought for many years ago and continue to fight for now. When I go back to Guatemala, I want to spend more time in the community to learn about their language and way of life."

While volunteering with the children of Project Genesis and Ninos de Jesus, she realized she wants to tutor and teach English professionally.

"Even though it requires a lot of patience and can be very draining, I really enjoyed the experience of working with children. Since then, I have tutored English in China and continue to do so for a Chinese education company," Smith said.

Smith is in the process of applying to the Peace Corps for an elementary English teaching position in Costa Rica. If accepted, she will live and work in the Central American country for at least two years.

CYNAMON GATES

Gates, a senior animal science major, is currently working toward achieving her dream job as an international veterinarian. During her studies, her goal has been to educate herself in both domestic and foreign agriculture so she can someday help animal species across the globe.

"Traveling to a foreign country was a strategic part of my career goal as an aspiring international veterinarian. It inspired me to strive to make a difference in developing countries. Helping the street animal and livestock populations within foreign communities and using techniques to enhance the growth of the crops are also prominent parts of my career goals," Gates said.

"Volunteering at Eco Farms was a great and relatable experience for me that tailored to my focus of study as an agriculture-animal science major. I worked with a variety of animals and encountered many indigenous grasslands, which expanded my career outlook.

"My biggest takeaways from the program are how traveling to this developing country and seeing stray animals on every corner enhanced my vision of becoming an international veterinarian. It has given me even more drive to save the underprivileged animals that cannot receive help," she said.

Gates looks forward to returning to Guatemala in December with financial assistance from the Gilman Scholarship Foundation.

Gates recently enlisted in the U.S. Army: Veterinary Corps. The Army will finance her four-year veterinary college education, which she plans to begin in 2022. Upon completion of veterinary school, as a licensed veterinary specialist, she will be sent to foreign and domestic locations on active duty.

LEON JONES

Jones, a senior political science major, had traveled abroad prior to enrolling at UAPB and knew he would want to take advantage of education abroad opportunities during college.

"Being exposed to people of diverse cultures and backgrounds made me more culturally aware and taught me how to communicate with people that think differently than me. The biggest takeaway I had from the Guatemala program was from interactions with the Afro-Caribbean Garifuna community," Jones said.

"Learning about the struggles they had in their own fight for civil rights gives me more perspective on the global struggles that Black people experience. Another thing that stuck with me was the similarities in food that we have. We all have roots in Africa, and Africans that were brought to the Americas also brought with them their food. To see the similarities of our staple foods and knowing that we all have the same roots made us feel like family.

"My trip did not change my academic or career goals, but it did give me a new perspective in my studies. I want to go into public service as a career – being in Guatemala gave me another angle to look at policy," Jones said.

President of the UAPB Student Government Association, Jones hopes to set up a fund or scholarship for students who want to study abroad but feel they lack the funds. He said lifting some of the burden of payment off students would not only enable but encourage some students to travel abroad.

For details on study abroad initiatives, contact Pamela D. Moore, UAPB associate dean for global engagement, at moorep@uapb.edu or (870) 575-8545.

Will Hehemann is a writer/editor with the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.