Teachers, other employees in Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District to get bonuses

All employees in the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District will be receiving a bonus to be paid in two parts, the School Board decided Monday night.

Teachers of special education students and transportation employees will receive additional bonuses on top of the first bonuses.

The district’s 299 state-licensed employees — including teachers — will receive a total of $1,850 with a first $1,000 installment of that to be paid in December and the second installment of at least $850 to be paid in May.

Classified employees, of which there are 250, will receive $1,250, with $1,000 to be paid in December and at least $250 in May.

The total cost — including the benefits such as retirement contributions — will be $677,055 for the licensed teachers and $382,500 for the support staff.

Jeremy Owoh, the district’s superintendent, told the School Board that the bonus for the teachers is being paid out of the state’s Teacher Equalization Fund, which was approved by state lawmakers earlier this year. The fund is intended to be used to narrow the gap between the average teacher salaries paid by school systems, statewide.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.