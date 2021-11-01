Authorities seek to ID 2 killed after vehicle hits train, bursts into flames

Investigators were trying to determine the identity of two people who were killed after their vehicle was struck by a train last week in Clay County, officials said Monday.

The crash happened on Oct. 24, as a 2012 Chevrolet headed northwest on Clay County 181 around 4:30 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from the county sheriff’s office. Authorities said the vehicle failed to yield to an oncoming northbound train and was struck.

The train pushed the vehicle north down the track, and the vehicle became engulfed in flames after the train came to a stop, according to the report.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the deaths, the two were sent to the state Crime Laboratory for positive identification using DNA, Clay County Coroner Jerrod Lowe said Monday.

Deputies described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 530 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.