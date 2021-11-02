1 killed in the crash of a small plane in Forrest City

FORREST CITY — One person was killed when a small aircraft veered out of control and crashed while landing at an eastern Arkansas airport.

The single-engine Cessna 150 was landing at Forrest City Municipal Airport when the aircraft veered off the runway and crashed about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a Federal Aviation Administration statement.

The pilot, Larry Cox, 71, of Forrest City, died in the crash, St. Francis County Coroner Miles Kimble said. A passenger escaped without injury.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Forrest City is about 90 miles east of Little Rock.