And for the record ...

F or those who read the digital replica version of this newspaper, you know that every Sunday the news section runs an AP feature called NOT REAL NEWS, all caps and boldfaced. It's one of the perks of reading the replica edition.

This weekend's offering continues the thought above:

There's a claim that Japan stopped administering vaccines, and instead began giving Ivermectin to its people, and wiped out covid-19 in a month!

Of course the claim would be made by a talk radio guy.

And of course the claim is not true. According to the facts, in August a Japanese non-government health official said Ivermectin needed to be studied further. This morphed into the untrue claim that the government had decided to go all-in on the horse-and-cow medicine.

According to the real news:

"Japan has continued to administer vaccines and has not authorized Ivermectin for treating covid-19."

Again, let's rely on more disinterested studies, more fact-based research, more time with our family doctor, and, well, less Les Nessman and his farm reports.