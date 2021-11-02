​​​​​ArcBest posts $1.02 billion quarterly revenue

FORT SMITH - Freight transportation and logistics company ArcBest Corp. on Tuesday reported a third-quarter net income of $63.7 million, on $1.02 billion revenue.

Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected revenue of $1.01 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Smith-based company said it had profit of $2.38. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.59 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.47 per share.

ArcBest shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months, closing Monday at $96.80. The shares were up 3% in Tuesday morning trading.