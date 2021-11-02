Arguments heard in 2 abortion cases

WASHINGTON -- A majority of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court signaled Monday that they would allow abortion providers to pursue a court challenge to a Texas law that has virtually ended abortion after six weeks of pregnancy in the nation's second-largest state.

But it was unclear how quickly the court would rule and whether it would issue an order blocking the law that has been in effect for two months, or if it would require providers to ask a lower court to put the law on hold.

Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, two appointees of former President Donald Trump, voted in September to allow the law to take effect, but they raised questions Monday about its novel structure. The law, written to make it difficult to mount legal challenges, subjects clinics, doctors and any other abortion facilitators to large financial penalties.

"Millions and millions retroactively imposed, even though the activity was perfectly lawful under all court orders and precedent at the time it was undertaken, right?" Kavanaugh asked, one of several questions he put to Judd Stone II, solicitor general for Texas.

Barrett, too, pressed Stone about provisions of the law that force providers to fight lawsuits one by one and that, she said, don't allow their constitutional rights to be "fully aired."

The justices heard three hours of arguments Monday in two cases over whether abortion providers or the Justice Department can mount federal court challenges to the law, which has an unusual enforcement scheme that its defenders argue shields it from federal court review.

Lawyers on both sides said the stakes were very high.

"To allow Texas' scheme to stand would provide a road map for other states to abrogate any decision of this court with which they disagree," said Marc Hearron, a lawyer for the providers. "At issue here is nothing less than the supremacy of federal law."

Stone said allowing the providers to sue would "alter bedrock doctrines organizing the federal courts."

The Biden administration filed its lawsuit after the justices voted 5-4 to refuse a request by providers to keep the law on hold. Justice Neil Gorsuch, also a Trump appointee, and two other conservative justices joined Barrett and Kavanaugh in the majority to let the law take effect. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court's three liberal justices in dissent.

The justices sounded less convinced that the Justice Department lawsuit should go forward, and Justice Elena Kagan suggested that a ruling instead in favor of the providers would allow the court to avoid difficult issues of federal power.

In neither case argued Monday is the right to an abortion directly at issue. But the motivation for the lawsuits is that the Texas law conflicts with landmark Supreme Court rulings that prevent a state from banning abortion early in pregnancy.

Arguing for the United States, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar told the justices that Texas' law was enacted in "open defiance" of Supreme Court precedent.

"It enacted a law that clearly violates this court's precedents," she said.

Under the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling, states are prevented from banning abortion before viability, the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb, around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The justices will hear a separate challenge to those decisions in a case over Mississippi's ban on abortion after 15 weeks. Those arguments are set for Dec. 1.

The most direct reference to the Mississippi case came from Justice Samuel Alito, who asked if the decision by providers to stop performing abortions in Texas "is attributable to the fear of liability if Roe or Casey is altered?"

But most questions focused on the Texas law and how it has altered abortion in the state even before the high court has made any change in abortion law.

CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS

Kagan told Stone that until Texas passed its law, "no state dreamed" of trying to make an end-run around Supreme Court precedent in the same way.

If the court doesn't do anything about that, she said, it would be inviting states to try to flout precedent: "Guns. Same-sex marriage. Religious rights. Whatever you don't like, go ahead," she said. Kagan, who disagreed with her colleagues' decision to let the law take effect, said Texas' measure has prevented women in the state "from exercising a constitutional right."

Kavanaugh also raised concerns about laws that might affect other constitutional rights.

The Texas law has been in effect since September when the Supreme Court declined to intervene, except for a 48-hour period in early October when it was blocked by a lower court. The high court got involved again less than two weeks ago, moving at extraordinary speed. The court offered no explanation for its decision to hear the cases so quickly.

If the court allows the providers to continue their lawsuit, then it will still take a separate order from the justices or a lower court to put the law on hold.

Amy Hagstrom Miller, chief executive of Whole Woman's Health, said her four clinics will resume abortion services if they get a favorable court order.

The Texas ban, signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortion after cardiac activity is detected in a fetus, usually around six weeks and before many women know they are pregnant.

The law makes exceptions for medical emergencies but not for rape or incest.

A study published by researchers at the University of Texas found that the number of abortions statewide fell by 50% after the law took effect in September, compared with the same month in 2020. The study was based on data from 19 of the state's 24 abortion clinics, according to the Texas Policy Evaluation Project.

At least 12 other states have enacted bans early in pregnancy, but all have been blocked from taking effect.

Rather than have state officials enforce the law, Texas deputizes private citizens to sue anyone who performs or aids and abets an abortion. If someone bringing suit is successful, that person is entitled to at least $10,000. Women who obtain abortions can't be sued under the law.

Roberts on Monday asked a hypothetical question about the law. "Assume that the bounty is not $10,000 but $1 million," he said, adding, "Do you think in that case the chill on the conduct at issue here would be sufficient to allow federal court review prior to the end of the state court process?"

Stone said no. That answer did not seem to satisfy Roberts.

"Nobody is going to risk violating the statute," he said, "because they'll be subject to suit for $1 million."

Stone said the Texas law "is capped at much less than that."

"Yeah," Roberts said. "My question is what we call a hypothetical."

The structure of the law threatens abortion providers with large financial penalties if they violate it. Clinics throughout the state have stopped performing abortions once cardiac activity is found.

The result, both the providers and the Biden administration said, is that women who are financially able have traveled to other states, while those without the means must either continue their pregnancies against their will or find other, potentially dangerous ways to end them.

Stone and Jonathan Mitchell, an architect of the law who also argued Monday, defended the measure and its unusual structure. They said both the providers and the Justice Department lack the right to go into federal court and that they should be asking Congress, not the justices, to expand court access.

CHALLENGING LAWS

The Texas law allows private citizens to file the suits in state courts against doctors, staff members at clinics, counselors, people who help pay for the procedure and even drivers who take a patient to a clinic. Such plaintiffs do not need to live in Texas, have any connection to the abortion or show any injury from it.

People seeking to challenge laws they say are unconstitutional ordinarily sue the state officials responsible for enforcing them. A 1908 Supreme Court decision, Ex parte Young, allows such suits. But it said federal courts could not restrain state judges from hearing and deciding cases.

Hearron, the lawyer for the providers, said the solution was to issue an injunction addressed to court clerks handling suits under the Texas law.

That did not impress Alito, who was in the majority in September. "A clerk performs a ministerial function," he said. "Somebody shows up with a complaint, wants to file a complaint, and assuming the formal requirements are met, the clerk files the complaint. The clerk doesn't have the authority to say, 'You can't file this complaint because it's a bad complaint.'"

Officials in Texas said the procedurally proper way for abortion providers to challenge the law was to violate it, be sued and raise the unconstitutionality of the law as a defense. But a victory for a provider in such a case would set no general precedent unless the plaintiff decided to appeal and lost before the Texas Supreme Court or the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a brief filed Friday, the abortion providers wrote that the threat of being hauled into what they called "these rigged, coercive and duplicative proceedings is a core part of the harm that SB 8 [Texas' Senate Bill 8, the law in question] imposes," calling the legal process created by the law "constitutional Whac-a-Mole."

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Sherman and Jessica Gresko of The Associated Press, and by Adam Liptak of The New York Times.

