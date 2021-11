Morrilton, 1947: "Had raisin pie at a cafe in this town," notes someone who traveled down U.S. 64, which passed through the Conway County seat's business district. In the middle distance, below the water tower, is the Conway County Library, which opened in 1916 with funding from Andrew Carnegie — one of only two Carnegie libraries still standing in Arkansas, with the other in Eureka Springs.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203