Bentonville Planning Commission approves permit for Walmart drone structure

BENTONVILLE -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a conditional-use permit for a structure that will be used for a Walmart drone operation.

The drone program will be at the Supercenter at 406 S. Walton Blvd., according to planning documents.

The plan is to construct a modular structure for drone delivery. The site would be accessed through the Walmart parking lot. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. five days a week. The facility anticipates the need for nine to 15 employees to operate the Drone-Up facility, according to planning documents.

Long-term temporary uses and structures require a conditional-use permit and are allowed onlyin non-residential zoning districts, according to planning documents.

The permit will run for 12 months after a certificate of occupancy is issued.

The commission also approved one rezoning request and tabled another.

A rezoning from low-density single-family residential to downtown medium-density residential at 1003 N. Main St. for 1003 North Main Street, LLC was approved.

A request from Westwood Development Lot B, LLC for a rezoning from low-density single family residential and medium-high density multifamily residential to mixed-use commercial at 801-809 S.W. Third St. was tabled as was an amendment to the future land use map from low-density residential to mixed-use commercial in connection with the project.

Also approved was a large-scale development for Dollar Tree at 2900 S.W. 14th St., the preliminary plat for Gator District Subdivision at Southwest Gator Boulevard and Southwest Dundee Drive and a parking-count waiver at 3302 S.E L St.

In old business, amendments to the previously approved conditional-use permit and large-scale development for Table at the Station at 409 S.E. Sixth St. were approved.

Amendments to the zoning and land development code ordinance and the donation boxes ordinance also were approved.