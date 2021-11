Broncos deal All-Pro Miller to Rams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The trade began to hit Von Miller as he toddled past the photo gallery of great moments that decorate the Denver Broncos headquarters.

The featured shot is the one of him knocking the ball and, in effect, the Lombardi Trophy, from Cam Newton's grasp five years and nine months ago.

"Always have Super Bowl 50," a choked-up Miller said on a gray Monday morning as snowflakes danced into the black Cadillac Escalade's open back window and melted on his tie-dye hoodie.

"Seeing the pictures as I was walking out made me tear up."

Miller is no longer the face of the franchise in Denver.

The linebacker is headed West to join Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey with the Los Angeles Rams in a trade that surprised him.

"It's all kind of new," said Miller, who insisted he didn't ask out. "I'm on my way to L.A."

Where a Super Bowl contender awaits.

"Great team. Been a huge fan of Aaron Donald for a long time," Miller said. "They've got a great defense. Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd, all these guys. I'm excited."

The Rams are sending the Broncos second- and third-round picks in the 2022 draft for the perennial Pro Bowler. The Broncos also are picking up $9 million of the $9.722 million left on his contract.

Miller's trophy case includes his Super Bowl 50 MVP award for leading Denver to a 24-10 win over Carolina following the 2015 season and 2011 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honor.

"Von was the very first draft pick we made back in 2011 at a time when we needed an impact player to turn this team around," said John Elway, the Broncos president of football operations. "Von dedicated himself to become an elite, record-setting pass rusher and future Hall of Famer while helping us to one of the winningest periods in team history.

"Von was always at his best when we needed him the most," Elway added. "Our Super Bowl 50 win and playoff run that year would not have been possible without Von turning in one of the most dominant individual performances of all time."

Broncos President Joe Ellis called Miller a "franchise icon" and General Manager George Paton said, "I'll always be a fan of his and I look forward to watching his continued impact on our league."

Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, seven-time All-Pro and a member of the league's 2010s All-Decade team. And he's the Broncos' franchise leader with 110½ sacks in the regular season and has another 6½ in the playoffs.

With Miller watching from the sideline because of a sprained ankle he said should be fine by next weekend, the Broncos edged Washington 17-10 Sunday, narrowly avoiding their first winless October since 1967.

Miller joins a Rams team that's tied with the Packers and Cardinals for the NFL's best record at 7-1.

Rams Coach Sean McVay said Miller will take his physical today, and he's optimistic he will play Sunday night against Tennessee.

"You look at what it takes to be successful defensively and it's about affecting and influencing the quarterback, and this guy does it as well as anybody over the course of his career," McVay said.

Miller, who's in the final year of his contract, was sidelined all of last year with a dislocated ankle tendon. He had a splashy comeback, winning the AFC Defensive Player of the Month honor in September.

Miller was rewarded with a record six-year, $114.1 million contract that pays him $17.5 million this season.

Had the Broncos held on to Miller and let him leave in free agency after the season, they best they could have netted was a fifth-round compensatory pick in 2022.

