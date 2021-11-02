COLUMNIST: Finally, a deal

The New York Daily News

Divide $3.5 trillion in half and you get $1.75 trillion--which makes the domestic policy framework President Joe Biden touted Thursday a perfect encapsulation that half a loaf is better than none.

Yes, Biden and fellow Democrats had to throw overboard prized priorities, including 12 weeks of paid family leave. That painful concession means America will remain the world's outlier, failing to provide a fundamentally humane benefit to the parents of newborns.

Still, what survives is expansive indeed.

Unlike the Bush and Trump tax cuts, sold on the false promise that they'd pay for themselves, Democrats propose footing the bill by, among other things, collecting a 15 percent minimum tax from large corporations and imposing a surcharge on the wealthiest Americans. The world's smallest Stradivarius plays for them.

It is yet to be determined whether the egregious limit on the ability of Americans to deduct their state and local taxes against their federal liability--the SALT cap, which targets high-tax states like ours--will remain. For fairness, it should be removed.

In the end, however, the perfect can't be the enemy of the good, either for moderates or progressives. What Biden has cobbled together here is surely good.