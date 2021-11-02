Dumas man dies in tractor-trailer crash

A Dumas man died after the tractor-trailer he was driving ran off Interstate 530 on Monday morning in rural Pulaski County, according to a fatal crash summary report.

Gregory Bess, 51, was headed north on the interstate about 7:40 a.m. when the 2001 Peterbilt tractor-trailer went off the road to the east and struck a tree, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Bess' body was taken to the Pulaski County coroner.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.