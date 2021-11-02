Economic development official to lead new outdoor recreation office

Economic development official Katherine Andrews will lead the newly created Arkansas Office of Outdoor recreation, the state Parks and Tourism Department announced Tuesday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson established the office by executive order in June. He also created the Outdoor Recreation Advisory Board, whose members were announced Tuesday as well.

Hutchinson said in Tuesday’s announcement that the office “provides critically needed support as we look to leverage our recreational assets in Arkansas and grow the state’s economy and tourism value.”

Andrews has worked for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission since 2016, most recently serving as director of small business and entrepreneurship development.

The members of the advisory board will provide assistance and support to Andrews and Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst to inform their work advancing the state’s outdoor recreation economy, according to the announcement.

The appointees are: George Dunklin, Mike Mills, Ernie Lechuga, Will Montgomery, Susan Peacock, Bill Barnes, Steve Straessle, Clint Gaston, Amanda Herget and Robin McClendon.

