Flight cancellations for airline ease a bit

After bad weather and staffing issues forced American Airlines to cancel nearly 2,000 flights in recent days, operations at the Dallas-based carrier appeared to be recovering early this week.

American canceled about 338 flights Monday, some 6% of its scheduled flights for the day, compared with 1,060 -- or roughly 20%-- on Sunday.

American's troubles started Thursday and Friday, when high winds reduced flights at its busiest hub, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. American was unable to get pilots and flight attendants in position for upcoming flights, leading to about 1,900 cancellations nationwide from Friday through Sunday, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.com.

In a letter to employees over the weekend, David Seymour, American's chief operating officer, said the severe winds at Dallas-Fort Worth reduced the number of arrivals into the airport by more than half.

He said the airline was able to use only two of five runways normally in operation. However, Seymour assured employees that the airline expected to get "through this brief, irregular ops period quickly with the start of a new month."

American continued to blame cancellations on last week's weather long after the howling winds subsided in Texas, and that didn't sit well with some longtime customers.

"The whole weather thing irritates me because that's how they get out of financial responsibility. I feel sorry for the folks who are stuck some place and [American] won't give them a hotel voucher," said Craig Beam, who works in real estate for health care companies. "It's clear to me they have got staffing issues."

Beam's first flight Sunday from his home in Southern California to a business conference in Dallas was canceled. His rebooked flight finally arrived at Dallas Fort Worth at midnight Sunday night.

The latest wave of disruptions continued to raise concerns about how prepared airlines will be as they move into what is expected to be one of the busiest travel periods of the year. It also comes as carriers are adding international flights in response to the lifting of travel restrictions next Monday on international visitors who have been vaccinated.

Like other airlines, American encouraged thousands of workers to quit last year when air travel collapsed during the pandemic, only to be caught short-staffed this year when travel recovered faster than expected.

"Flight attendant staffing at American remains strained and reflects what is happening across the industry as we continue to deal with pandemic-related issues," said Paul Hartshorn Jr., a spokesman for the union representing American's flight attendants.

American isn't the only carrier that has run into operational issues as it attempts to ramp up operations to meet the growing demand for leisure travel that began this spring. The emergence of the delta variant of the coronavirus, however, slowed some of that momentum, with several carriers reporting a drop in bookings in late summer.

Yet, even as bookings slowed, carriers still struggled to accommodate those who wanted to fly.

In mid-October, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights.

The carrier initially blamed weather and air traffic control issues in Florida for the problems, but later said staffing shortage also were a factor. The delays and cancellations, which began the Friday of a holiday weekend, cost the carrier about $75 million.

Seymour said American is continuing to add staff across the company, with nearly 1,800 flight attendants returning from leave this week. In addition, roughly 4,000 new employees are expected to join the company by the end of the year.

American also ran into operational issues during the summer and moved to trim its schedule in early July.

Southwest and Spirit Airlines also have had difficulties. Spirit, one of a fastest-growing low-cost carriers, said cancellations in August cost it about $50 million in lost revenue.

Information for this article was contributed by Lori Aratani of The Washington Post and by David Koenig of The Associated Press.