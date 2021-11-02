Governor sets election for senator's replacement

SPRINGDALE -- Gov. Asa Hutchinson set a Feb. 8 special election to replace Sen. Lance Eads in the state Legislature.

Eads, R-Springdale, resigned Thursday to take a lobbying job. Former state Rep. Jim Bob Duggar, R-Springdale, is the only announced candidate so far. The state has 35 Senate districts.

The governor's proclamation Friday also sets Dec. 14 for party primaries. A special runoff primary, if needed, is set for Jan. 11.

Senate District 7 includes most of Springdale and Johnson plus southern Tontitown, all of Goshen and Elkins and eastern bits of Fayetteville. It stretches to the eastern border of Washington County and touches both the southern and northern county lines, but doesn't include any portions of another county.

Eads was unopposed in his bid for a four-year term in 2020. His replacement in the special election will remain eligible to run for reelection in 2024 while serving the remainder of Eads' term, which ends in January 2025, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office.

The district boundaries in force this special election are the same as those in the last election. The in-progress redrawing of state House and Senate boundaries won't take effect before this special election, confirmed Jennifer Price, Washington County Election Commission executive director. Legislative district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years after each U.S. census to equalize district populations.

The state Board of Apportionment unveiled proposed new district lines Friday and started 30 days of accepting public comment. The board is set to reconvene Nov. 29 to consider any changes and approve a final map version. The board redrawing the lines consists of the sitting governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

Census figures show Senate District 7 has far more people living in it than a new, equalized Senate district should. Equal Senate districts would have 86,044 constituents apiece, according to census figures. The 2020 census count showed District 7 with 97,986 residents, making it the fourth-most overpopulated Senate district in the state.

The state's proposal for new district boundaries would shrink the district Eads represented.

Most of it would go into proposed Senate District 31, while most of the eastern portions including Goshen and Elkins would go into a new Senate district that would include all of Crawford County to the south. Areas north and east of Springdale would go into an eastern Benton County Senate district.

The Arkansas Constitution dictates special elections fill vacancies in the state Legislature, not appointments, and election dates to fill those vacancies are set by the governor.

Candidate filing for the special election's party primaries begins at noon Nov. 15 and ends at noon one week later, as set by the governor's proclamation. Any independent candidate must submit his notices of candidacy and other paperwork by noon Nov. 22.

Write-in candidates must submit their paperwork by noon Nov. 22 and notify the Washington County Election Commission of the candidate's intent to run by noon Jan. 24.

Drawing for ballot position for the special primary election is set for Nov. 22. Drawing for ballot position for the special election must be no later than Jan. 24.