2024 RHP Carson Wiggins commits to Arkansas

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Carson Wiggins committed to Arkansas on Monday.

Wiggins, 6-5, 192 pounds, of Roland, Okla., chose the Razorbacks over interest from Oklahoma State and Kansas State. He said he received the offer from the Hogs about a week ago.

Wiggins is the younger brother of Arkansas pitcher Jaxon Wiggins, who was a starter and reliever for the Razorbacks as a freshman earlier this year.

“I think it was kind of an easy decision for me,” Wiggins said. “Ever since Jaxon committed there, I always kind of wanted to follow him. Once I got offered and he’s already there, I just kind of followed him.”

Perfect Game rates Carson Wiggins the No. 14 prospect in Oklahoma and the No. 134 right-handed pitcher nationally for the 2024 class.

Arkansas Prospects high school director Andy Menard likes what the Razorbacks are getting in Wiggins, but expects Arkansas to have to fend off professional baseball.

“They’re getting a big-time prospect whose ceiling is extremely high,” Menard said. “He was up to 89 (mph) last summer. He’s probably going to have a tough decision to make at some point if he keeps progressing. He’s very, very similar to Jaxon at that age.”

While playing for USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, Jaxon hit 100 mph on the radar during the summer. He is expected to be a high-round prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft.

The younger Wiggins also throws a slider and changeup.

“I think he’s a little bit ahead,” Menard said of Carson. “As a 15-year-old kid, I think Jaxon was up to 88, and Carson is up to 89 just from a velocity standpoint. I think Carson’s secondary pitches are probably a little bit ahead of where Jaxon was at the same age, and obviously Jaxon has turned out pretty good.

“I think he’s going be a dominant arm and pitch for a long time, and put up a lot of (wins) on the board.”