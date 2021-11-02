Hogs need hot run to mirror hot start

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman doesn't want the good vibes and momentum from the Razorbacks' hot start to fade into a rough conclusion to the 2021 season.

That's why these final four games are critical for the Razorbacks (5-3, 1-3 SEC) starting with Saturday's 3 p.m. home game against high-flying Mississippi State at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

This will be Arkansas' second-to-last home game of the season and its first after a much-needed open date that came after a 1-3 stretch with three consecutive conference losses followed by a 45-3 blowout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-9Q9tR7WhQ]

"It's big because of how we started the season," Pittman said at his weekly news conference on Monday. "I mean, it's big. It would be big any time, but you don't want to go 4-0 and ranked eighth in the country and then let it all slide away from you."

Since the hot start, the Razorbacks' depth at a number of spots has come into focus with injuries to ace safety Jalen Catalon, defensive linemen Markell Utsey and John Ridgeway, offensive tackle Dalton Wagner and others.

Arkansas is all alone in last place in the SEC West with consecutive league losses at Georgia, at Ole Miss and against Auburn after the Razorbacks opened league play with a 20-10 upset of then-No. 7 Texas A&M.

Pittman said he didn't think the season would "slide away" if the Hogs can finish with a few more wins.

"Yeah, we've won one conference game, [and] we need to win some conference football games, and we need to start this run," he said. "They're one at a time. This would get us bowl eligible. That would be a big thing for us, so, that's another key to it as well."

Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach noted the Razorbacks' veteran roster.

"They're one of the oldest," Leach said. "Back to back we have two of the oldest teams. Plus they have an off week ... again. So I'm sure they'll be prepared. I think they've gotten incrementally better, too."

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson talked about the importance of notching win No. 6 to secure bowl eligibility.

"We've got a great atmosphere here for us to go on that run and get bowl eligible," Jefferson said. "It means a lot, because since I've been here I've never been to a bowl and got the chance to experience what going to a bowl is like."

Jefferson is one of many Razorbacks who have been playing through injuries or having a little down time to deal with them. Jefferson tweaked a knee while compiling 411 total yards against Ole Miss on Oct. 9 and was limited the following week against Auburn.

"I did have a little problem with my knee, but when I'm out there and going I'm totally locked in and zoned into the game," he said. "Playing each play, I don't think about being tired or none of that. Just play the next play, make sure I get the ball out of my hands and execute the play at a high level."

Jefferson and many other Razorbacks will be fresher to start the final stretch.

The Bulldogs have won three of their last four games and have looked good doing it after a shaky early season run that included a rally from a 34-14 fourth-quarter deficit against Louisiana Tech and a loss at Memphis. Mississippi State followed a 28-25 home loss against LSU with a 26-22 road win at Texas A&M to knock the Aggies out of the top 25.

While Mississippi State has the same overall record as the Razorbacks, the Bulldogs are 3-2 in conference play with wins over Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Kentucky and in a three-way tie for third place in the division behind No. 3 Alabama (4-1) and No. 12 Auburn (3-1).

A 49-9 home loss to Alabama coming off an open date on Oct. 16 is the Bulldogs' lone loss over the last month.

"They're playing really well right now," Pittman said.

Based on the Razorbacks' shaky performance in the first half and a few snaps in the third quarter in the season opener against Rice, Pittman was asked if he had concerns about how the team might look coming off the idle week.

"Yes, you think about that," he said. "We practiced yesterday, and it was a very good practice, very lively practice. We weren't quite on offensively. The effort was there.

"I think, yes, that was a concern, and that's why we kind of stayed with Tuesday off so we could come in and get a practice yesterday."

Arkansas will not practice today due to the NCAA mandated "civic engagement day" rules for giving players the opportunity to vote.

Neither Arkansas nor Mississippi State is ranked in either The Associated Press Top 25 poll or the USA Today coaches poll. However, 247Sports.com's projection for the first set of College Football Playoff committee rankings set to come out tonight include both teams.

Pittman's Razorbacks are projected to be ranked No. 21 according to the formula used by 247Sports, while the Bulldogs project at No. 25.

Wrote 247Sports' Brad Crawford, "I am projecting two three-loss teams to appear in the initial selection committee's top 25, both from the SEC. Sam Pittman's Razorbacks are facing the toughest schedule in the country, depending on your preferred metric, and deserve recognition for fighting through it.

"Mississippi State's win over Kentucky in Week 9 gives the Bulldogs victories over N.C. State, Texas A&M and the Wildcats, all nationally ranked competition."

The Razorbacks generated a lot of buzz with their early run and would like to do the same to close out the season.

"We want to finish the season as good as we possibly can, and I think we will," Pittman said. "We're back healthy and things of that nature. But also, the teams that you play are pretty good, and we know that. It's a big challenge, but we're looking forward to it. Two of the four are at home, and it'll be good to get back in the stadium."