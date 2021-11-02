Happy birthday (Nov. 2): You provide the reasons, and others will provide the celebration. When you can be frivolous, savor it because it will not always be so. You're headed into a period of greater responsibility, and you'll have more power to wield, too.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Strike lukewarm objectives from your list. Go for what you really want. Self-discipline doesn't always come naturally, but when your desire is strong enough, you'll do what it takes to get it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Most people don't take the time to craft their casual conversation, but you take pride in being as entertaining as you are informative. You'll tell a story that plucks on the heartstrings, tickles the funny bone and gets people thinking.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Some methods of self-improvement will instead lead to diminishing the good resources you already have. Consider leaving things how they are, except appreciating or using them differently.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The intrigue of the unfamiliar, foreign cultures and other kinds of adventure call to you. Don't be afraid to dream big. You have time to make this happen. Think long-term. It's all doable with a good plan.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): New to the scene, it's hard to tell which actions are essential. The practices that serve no purpose beyond the political are important to keep, as one wrong political move can thwart all production.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You got into it for fun, but this game you're playing is far more competitive than you'd imagined. Your own best intentions will not be enough to win. Add the power of a supportive team.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Without realizing it, you're making something for people to believe in. Your values shine through the work you do. The community feels the commitment inside your every gesture.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll be in a position to introduce yourself, your work or your cause. Note how your story has changed and is still evolving. The events you lived through are the same, but your take is different.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): To stand out as more charismatic than the rest of them is so easy. All you have to do is pay attention and tend to real life, and you'll be far ahead of the digitally engaged masses.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The fantasy has you escaping the grind of your normal life and landing in a new realm. There is good information to reap from this dream — hints about what you want out of life and how to get it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If only you had a "Gilligan's Island"-type theme song to outline your backstory and sum up how you arrived in the current comic predicament. Alas, you'll come up with your own clever way to bring people up to speed.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): People can tell it's good to be you because you say it with your choices, your confidence and your generosity. You try to keep your joy low-key, but it still spills all over the place.

ELECTION DAY COSMIC CLASH

Coinciding with this general Election Day is a square between Mercury in the sign of politics and diplomacy and Pluto in the sign or power and public office. It suggests there will be mud-slinging, drama, accusations and protests. The harmony moon is doing her best to balance the heat with civility.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “My friend started calling me the One-Upper. At first I laughed, but inside I was really offended. Now I’ve let her get away with this name and it’s starting to stick. I think it’s cruel. I’ve been told before that my personality is a little strong. But should I really have to tone down the things I want to talk about just because they might make other people feel insecure? I’m thinking about dropping her. Maybe she’s just too jealous of me to be a true friend. What should I do? I’m a Gemini and she’s a Libra.”

A: As two air signs, there are many points of connection between you and your friend. Your conversations are lively and intelligent, offering real insight and fun. It would be a shame to throw this away because of one incident. While you shouldn’t feel you have to downplay your fabulous life, it is important that you give your Libra the moment when it’s her turn to shine. Born as an astrological twin, you are naturally competitive, while it’s in Libra’s nature not to compete but to balance and support. Ask your friend to drop the nickname, and in the future, try to share the conversational glory more equitably.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

K.D. Lang has been deemed by the Zen community an “instrument of the dharma” with her gift to soften and open the human heart. Her latest release “Makeover” is aptly named for one born under the sun of transformation. Lang’s natal sun, Mars and Neptune are all in Scorpio, and her moon is in the sign of the entertainer, Leo. Mercury and Venus in Libra bring the harmonious balance.