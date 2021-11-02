Increase in output resisted by OPEC

OPEC and its allies headed for a clash with the U.S. as more members rejected President Joe Biden's call for the group to raise oil production faster and help reduce gasoline prices.

On Monday, Kuwait said the cartel should stick with its plan to increase output gradually because oil markets were well-balanced. That followed similar statements from other key members in recent days, including Iraq, Algeria, Angola and Nigeria.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- led by Saudi Arabia and Russia -- meet Thursday with pressure from oil consumers mounting as prices climb toward $85 a barrel. American gasoline is at a seven-year high of $3.70 a gallon.

The U.S., India, Japan and other importers are waging a campaign to force the group to ease last year's pandemic-triggered supply curbs more quickly.

"The idea that Russia and Saudi Arabia and other major producers are not going to pump more oil so people can have gasoline to get to and from work, for example, is not right," Biden said Sunday.

While Biden declined to say how he would react if OPEC doesn't change tack, analysts have speculated the U.S. might sell some of its strategic petroleum reserves.

OPEC's plan of boosting daily production by 400,000 barrels each month "is working well,and there is no need to deviate from it," Angola's oil minister, Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, said Sunday.

Many members, including Saudi Arabia, have argued they shouldn't pump crude any faster because the pandemic is still sapping demand. Some are already struggling to reach their higher output quotas after last year's deep cuts, and they say bringing production back more rapidly would make their task even more difficult.

"We are not yet out of the woods," Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman told Bloomberg Television on Oct. 23. "We don't take things for granted; we still have covid."

OPEC and its allies said that increasing crude exports would do little to bring down energy prices, which have soared in parts of Europe and Asia because of shortages of natural gas and coal.

Still, the cartel and its allies have often surprised the market with sudden changes of policy. And while Saudi Arabia and Russia have both praised the group's strategy, neither has directly addressed Biden's comments in public, giving themselves room to maneuver.

The dispute comes as world leaders convene for climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland. The U.S has said it will push for more action to fight climate change while also trying to ensure the global economic recovery isn't derailed by higher energy prices.

Last week, technical experts for OPEC and its allies downgraded their expectations for how tight global oil markets will be this quarter.

The global oil-supply deficit will be just 300,000 barrels a day on average in the fourth quarter, the coalition's Joint Technical Committee concluded on Thursday, according to delegates. That's much smaller than the 1.1 million barrel daily shortfall shown in figures initially presented to the panel, which revised its view using fresher data, delegates said.

The committee also adopted a more bearish outlook for 2022 because of stronger-than-expected growth in non-OPEC supply. There will be an average surplus of 1.6 million barrels a day next year, the committee concluded, compared with preliminary estimates of 1.3 million a day.

Information for this article was contributed by Grant Smith of Bloomberg News (WPNS).