Jonesboro man arrested in fatal shooting, police say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 10:19 a.m.
Robert Clark (Courtesy of Craighead County sheriff's office)

A Jonesboro man was arrested Saturday evening in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man, police said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Chestnut Street around 4:30 a.m., a Facebook post from Jonesboro police states. Upon arrival, officers located Xavier Malone, 30, dead inside his home from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

Around 5:40 p.m., police arrested Robert Clark, 31 in the killing, and he was booked into the Craighead County jail on a first-degree murder charge, authorities said.

Clark remained in the jail on Tuesday morning in lieu of $100,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster.

