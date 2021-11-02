Linebacker likes hits from Hogs

University of Arkansas linebackers coach Michael Scherer attended ESPN 4-star junior prospect Tackett Curtis' game on Friday and the No. 1 inside linebacker in the nation was very appreciative.

"It's really important, it shows how much interest and love they have for me," Curtis said. "There's only been a few coaches that have come to watch me. When a coach comes and watches, it means they really want you bad and you're a top priority."

Curtis is working on plans to attend the Hogs' home game against Mississippi State on Saturday.

"Them coming to see me shows they have a lot of interest in me, so we're going to try and pay it back and go see one of the Razorbacks' games," Curtis said.

Curtis, 6-2, 215 pounds, 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Many, La., has accumulated 40 scholarship offers from Arkansas, LSU, Auburn, Clemson, Mississippi State, Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Colorado and others.

Prior to Scherer attending the Tigers' 73-28 victory over Bunkie on Friday, Curtis said five other coaches had seen him play this season. He and his parents visited the Hogs in June. He calls his relationship with Scherer "really good."

"I went to see him this summer and we loved the visit and we really enjoyed it," said Curtis, who's ESPN's No. 85 overall recruit in the nation for the 2023 class. "So him coming down to see me means a lot to me."

Curtis is a play-making machine who recorded 104 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles and had 345 yards in kickoff returns and a touchdown to help lead the Tigers to a 12-0 record and the Class 2A state title as a sophomore.

He was named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State team and was also voted most outstanding defensive player.

Curtis sat out Friday's game because of an ankle injury but is expected back for the playoffs and another state title run. He has 70 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, and an interception in 8 games this season, while also rushing 29 times for 450 yards, 3 touchdowns and passing for 162 yards.

He estimates he talks to 40 different coaches and spends about an hour a day communicating with them.

"It's a blessing having [these coaches] text me everyday," Curtis said. "There's a lot of people that want to be in my position, so I take advantage of it and just try and enjoy it everyday talking to different coaches. I know it's not going to be forever, so I take advantage while it's here."

Curtis said he also talks with about 10 head coaches, including Sam Pittman.

"I get on the phone and talk to him, so it's awesome [to] being able to talk to him, too," Curtis said. "He was watching my film one day and he called me. He was so impressed with all my plays on there."

He said his sit-down meetings with Pittman, defensive coordinator Barry Odom and Scherer were the highlights of his June visit.

"Coach Odom spent a lot of time with me going over how I fit into their defense and the different plays I would be making and how he would set me up for success in his defense," Curtis said.

Arkansas linebackers Bumper Pool (No. 2), Hayden Henry (No. 4) and Grant Morgan (No. 5) were in the top 5 in the SEC for tackles prior to Saturday's games. Curtis said that's a plus for the Hogs.

"They're some studs," he said. "That's a big pull for Arkansas."

