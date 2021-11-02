Lines drawn well

Editor, The commercial

All involved with county redistricting deserve a compliment for the professional manner in which they performed their redistricting duties. Particularly, Election Commission Chairman Mike Adam for his leadership and the other two commissioners for their support. It was gratifying to learn of the county judge's working with the commoners.

Someone at state level got it right this time by contracting with DataScout Geospatial Services, which provides GIS-related services to state, local, and private entities. They provided a well-justified non-patrician plan with no district line meandering to accommodate incumbent JPs.

That was not the case after the 2000 census, which is why the lines were so crazy for 10 years. The way DataScout presented their plan left no room for politics. Not having local politics influence decisions like this for personal gain is the way government should work.

Stuart Soffer,

White Hall