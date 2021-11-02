LR shooting leaves woman, child hurt

A 6-year-old girl getting ready to trick-or-treat and a Little Rock woman were injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday night, police said.

The girl was struck in the right buttocks and Camisha Carroll, 25, was shot in the thigh, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 6:20 p.m. at Arkansas Children's Hospital, according to a Little Rock police incident report. The girl's mother told police that her daughter was getting ready to trick-or-treat when an unknown vehicle drove by and gunfire broke out, the report stated.

The report lists the location of the incident as the 6800 block of West 34th Street near Boyle Park. However, according to the report's narrative, officers were unable to locate any spent shell casings or damage from gunfire at the listed address, nor were there any "shots fired" calls.

No suspects were named and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police spokesperson Mark Edwards said Monday evening.

Police arrest teen; threats to kill cited

Little Rock police on Monday afternoon arrested a teenager accused of threatening to kill two people and shoot up a movie theater, according to an arrest report.

Dylan Andrew Owens, 19, of Mabelvale was arrested around 1 p.m. in connection with terroristic threatening at 3917 W. 12th St.

According to the police report, Owens threatened to kill two people and also broke into the residence of one of the victims and physically assaulted her. Owens also said he would go to Movie Tavern Little Rock and "shoot up the place," according to the arrest report.

Owens was being held at the Pulaski County jail Monday evening.

Police: Teen carried gun at school site

Officers on Saturday arrested a Little Rock teenager with a loaded handgun on Forest Heights STEM Academy property, according to police.

Jacob McCullough, 18, was arrested in connection with possession of a firearm on school property, which is a Class D felony charge, according to a Little Rock Police Department arrest report. The time of the arrest was not given on the report.

Officers responding to a call found McCullough in a vehicle outside 5901 Evergreen Drive with the loaded gun, according to the report.

Police were unable to determine if the gun was stolen because the Arkansas Crime Information Center database was down at the time, the report stated.

As of Monday evening, McCullough was being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $3,000 bond.

1 arrest reported in robbery at store

Little Rock officers arrested a man just before noon Monday in a Tobacco Outlet robbery, according to police.

Kenny Montrell Billups, 31, of Little Rock was arrested in connection with three counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of theft of property and one count of possession of a firearm by certain persons -- all felony charges, according to his arrest report.

Billups and another person walked into the Tobacco Outlet at 1508 S. University Ave. and displayed firearms, the report said. They then demanded money from the business and the employees' property, according to the report.

Billups was being held at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday evening.