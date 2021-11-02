Man arrested after Fort Smith shooting Sunday

FORT SMITH -- Police arrested a man Sunday in connection with a shooting earlier that day.

Jason Faldon, 44, of Fort Smith was arrested on suspicion of first-degree battery, the Police Department announced through Twitter after 7 p.m. Sunday. Faldon surrendered to the police earlier Sunday after the shooting.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance and shooting in the 5100 block of South 24th Street at 2:31 p.m. Sunday, according to an earlier tweet from the department. Justin Brown, 39, was found there with two gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital.

Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, on Monday said Brown suffered serious injuries to his back and chest.

Faldon is being held at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center without bail, according to a jail deputy. He's scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.