Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Story ideas Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man dead after plane veers off runway in Forrest City

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:56 a.m.

FORREST CITY -- One person was killed in a plane crash in Forrest City on Sunday afternoon after the plane lost control while landing, according to a report from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The aircraft, a Cessna 150, lost directional control on landing shortly before 2:40 p.m. and veered off the runway, hitting a fence, the report stated.

The pilot died because of the crash, while the sole passenger who was on board was not injured, according to the report. The St. Francis County coroner identified the victim of the crash as Larry Cox, 71, of Forrest City.

Officials described the damage to the aircraft as "substantial."

Print Headline: Pilot killed as plane crashes during Forrest City landing

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT