Manchin: No deal till effects assessed

WASHINGTON -- Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia all but dashed hopes for quick votes this week on President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, saying Monday that he would not endorse a $1.85 trillion social policy and climate package without ample time to consider its economic and fiscal ramifications.

During an appearance at the Capitol, Manchin, a crucial Democratic swing vote, condemned House liberals who have refused to vote on a separate $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan without a final deal on the domestic policy plan. Manchin said their tactics would not pressure him into swallowing his reservations about the safety-net measure.

His comments poured cold water on House Democratic leaders' plans to quickly complete talks on the safety-net bill and bring both measures to a vote this week, putting the fate of Biden's top two priorities up in the air again. Manchin also undercut the president's assertion that an outline of the social policy and climate plan that he presented last week had the backing of all 50 Democratic and independent senators.

"While I have worked hard to find a path to compromise, it is obvious compromise is not good enough for some in Congress," Manchin said, reading from prepared remarks. "It's all or nothing, and their position doesn't seem to change unless we agree to everything. Enough is enough."

He reiterated a demand to see details and a fiscal accounting of the bill's impact, criticizing elements of the emerging compromise outlined by Biden, which has been negotiated largely to win Manchin's vote.

"Holding that bill hostage is not going to work to get my support of what you want," Manchin said of the infrastructure legislation. It's "time to vote" on that bill, he said.

Of the social policy package, he said: "I'm open to supporting a final bill that helps move our country forward, but I'm equally open to voting against a bill that hurts our country."

Manchin said he will "not support a bill that is this consequential without thoroughly understanding the impact" on the economy and the federal debt.

His priority has long been the smaller public works bill of roads, highways and broadband projects that has already been approved by the Senate but is being stalled by House progressives as the broader negotiations continue.

"This is not how the United States Congress should operate," Manchin said. "It's time our elected leaders in Washington stop playing games."

MOVING FORWARD

In a statement, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the legislation being negotiated met Manchin's demands that it address inflation, create jobs and be fiscally responsible.

"The plan the House is finalizing meets those tests -- it is fully paid for, will reduce the deficit, and brings down costs for health care, child care, elder care and housing," she said. "As a result, we remain confident that the plan will gain Sen. Manchin's support."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., both echoed the White House, suggesting the bills are on track.

Democrats need the support of all 50 of their senators to win approval of the legislation, and all but a few of their members in the House. They are trying to push the social safety-net bill through Congress over unanimous Republican opposition using a budget process known as reconciliation that shields such legislation from a filibuster.

Manchin's remarks came just as progressive Democrats dropped their demand that the Senate pass the reconciliation bill before they would agree to vote on the infrastructure plan. That made it more likely that those liberals would insist on a firm commitment from Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., another key moderate, before moving forward.

But some leading progressives said they would proceed even without such assurances.

"I am a 'yes' on infrastructure and on the White House framework for the broader bill when they are brought together in the House," said Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif. "I trust the president and speaker's judgment and word that they will bring these votes when they have all 50 senators on board. I remain confident we can work out the remaining details to bring our party together and deliver this week."

Top Democrats spent the weekend working to resolve the final sticking points, including a last-ditch bid to negotiate a plan that could help address the high costs of prescription drugs.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the leader of the progressive caucus, indicated her group is ready to push ahead and pass both bills this week. She said she trusts that Biden will have the support needed for eventual Senate passage.

"I would urge everybody to keep tempers down," Jayapal said on CNN. "We are preparing to pass through the House both bills in the president's agenda."

TREASURY BORROWING

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department said Monday that it plans to borrow $1.02 trillion during the current quarter, the largest amount since the government began passing rescue packages for the economy in the spring of 2020.

The Treasury said the borrowing estimate for the October-December quarter would follow $103 billion in borrowing in the July-September quarter, a period when the debt limit went back into effect after being suspended for two years.

Treasury officials said they expect to borrow another $476 billion in next year's January-March quarter.

The $1.02 trillion in borrowing for the current quarter is the largest amount since the government borrowed $2.75 trillion in March 2020 after the covid pandemic shut down the economy and pushed millions of people out of work. Congress then began passing rescue packages to cushion the economic blow from the shutdowns.

Actual borrowing, however, will depend on whether Congress deals with the need to raise or suspend the debt limit. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the $480 billion increase in the limit approved in October will allow the government to keep paying its bills only through Dec. 3.

In a letter to congressional leaders in mid-October, Yellen said the increase in the debt limit "provides only a temporary reprieve."

Treasury officials said the borrowing plans they laid out Monday were contingent on Congress dealing with the debt limit before Yellen runs out of maneuvering room to avoid defaulting on the nation's debt. She has warned that a default would be catastrophic and would probably push the country into a recession.

The borrowing limit stands at $28.88 trillion after the $480 billion increase approved last month. The debt subject to that limit is currently just $25 million below it, but Yellen can use a variety of bookkeeping maneuvers to remove investments from various government employee pension funds to allow for further borrowing for a limited period of time.

When the debt limit impasse is resolved, the Treasury Department is required to replace any investments removed from the pension funds with any lost interest.

Information for this article was contributed by Emily Cochrane of The New York Times; and by Lisa Mascaro, Farnoush Amiri, Alan Fram and Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press.