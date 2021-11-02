NEWS IN BRIEF

Camfil set to break ground on new plant

Camfil Air Pollution Control will break ground for its new manufacturing plant in Jonesboro at 11 a.m. Thursday in Craighead Technical Park, a project that will add 67 jobs to its current workforce of 237.

Based in Stockholm, Camfil produces industrial dust, fume and mist collection systems at its operations in Jonesboro, where it has been for more than 20 years.

A March 2020 tornado destroyed Camfil’s Jonesboro facility. Camfil has since been leasing three facilities in the city.

The new 290,000-square-foot plant on 34 acres is scheduled to open next fall.

“This is a company that was already enjoying a momentum in business even before recent events led to an increased awareness in clean air safety,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a news release from the company. “We are fortunate to have such a value-added company here in Arkansas that invests in its customers, its employees and its community.” Camfil has 4,800 employees at 30 manufacturing sites, six research and development centers and sales offices in 30 countries, according to the company.

Coca-Cola puts up $5.6B for BodyArmor

ATLANTA — Coca-Cola paid $5.6 billion to take full control of the sports drink maker BodyArmor, marking the company’s largest-ever acquisition, the Atlanta-based beverage giant announced Monday.

Coke had owned a 15% stake in BodyArmor since 2018. It now fully owns a company with fast-growing revenue as well as investors who include baseball player Mike Trout and basketball star James Harden.

While Coke already has a sports drink in Powerade, the market is dominated by Gatorade, which is owned by Coke rival PepsiCo. BodyArmor, whose revenue reportedly approaches $1.5 billion, markets its sports drinks as healthy alternatives without artificial sweeteners, colors or flavors, using coconut water, low sodium and high potassium.

Coke’s purchase of BodyArmor is a direct challenge to Gatorade’s dominance, said Duane Stanford, editor of Beverage Digest. “Coke can try to sandwich Gatorade between BodyArmor, a more premium brand, and Powerade, which is more of a value brand.”

With gain of 11.52, index now at 750.81

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 750.81, up 11.52.

“The Nasdaq, and the S&P 500 edged higher on Monday thanks to gains in energy shares and Tesla as investors absorb news of a strong earnings season and prepare for the next Federal Reserve meeting later this week,” said Chris Harkins, managing director for Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.